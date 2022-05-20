Belgium’s techno pop act Metroland returns with all new single in two 12 inch vinyl formats + a special Bandcamp download

May 20, 2022 bernard

The Belgium-based techno pop act Metroland are back with an all new single “4”. “4” acts as the first of an announced series of 4 singles in total to announce the duo’s new album.

“4” in its original form is a 20-minute song where the same arrangement is reworked 4 times, tied together as one complete song. The B-side holds two 6-minute-plus versions subtitled “countdown a” and “countdown s”.

This exclusive 12-inch vinyl comes out in two different colors (solid red & transparent crystal), each strictly limited to 150 copies worldwide. This release is part of a special vinyl series marketed by the Alfa Matrix label for the occasion of the label’s 20th anniversary.

A digital-only 4-track companion EP is also available in pre-order via Bandcamp exclusively featuring different tracks and versions.

Available formats:


