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Belgian coldwave and EBM duo Parade Ground have released “Remixes” via VUZ Records. The release is part two of the band’s 45th anniversary series which started with “Strange World’ 3“.

“Remixes” contains eight tracks from Parade Ground’s early catalogue, reworked by French producer Peter Rainman of People Theatre. The whole was mastered by Per-Anders Kurenbach at House Of Wax NRW.

The eight remixes run from “I Shut My Eyes”, first issued on the “Nationale Rockmeeting” LP, to material from “Moan On The Sly”, “Man In A Trance”, “Took Advantage”, “Dual Perspective”, “The 15th Floor” and “Strange World”.

“Moan On The Sly” opens the remix album in People Theatre’s Catch Mix. The original version appeared on Parade Ground’s 1983 “Moan On The Sly” 7-inch, released on New Dance, and later appeared on the “Parade Ground” single collection.

“The Net” and “Retired” both come from the “Man In A Trance” 12-inch. That 1984 EP was released on Mask Music, the label connected to Front 242 members Daniel B. and Patrick Codenys. The remix album includes “The Net” as People Theatre’s Vault Mix and “Retired” as People Theatre’s Laugh Mix.

“I Shut My Eyes” is the oldest song represented here. It first appeared on the 1982 “Nationale Rockmeeting” LP and later appeared on “Handle With Care”. The new version is titled People Theatre’s Optic Mix and runs 3:05 on the remix album.

“Took Advantage” comes from the 1985 “Took Advantage” 12-inch. The original release used modular synthesizers programmed by Daniel B. and backing vocals by Flo Sullivan. The remix album presents it as People Theatre’s Favour Mix, the longest track on “Remixes” at 6:36.

“Gold Rush” originally appeared on the 1987 “Dual Perspective” 12-inch and later on the “Parade Ground” single collection. “Gold Rush” was the flipside produced by Daniel B. on the “Dual Perspective” EP, while Colin Newman of Wire contributed to the other two tracks on that release, “Moans” and “Action Replay”.

“A Day At The Park” comes from “The 15th Floor”, the band’s unreleased 1989 album, later issued on CD in 2021, with Pierre Pauly credited for bass, keyboards and percussion, and Jean-Marc Pauly for vocals, guitar and keyboards. The remix album includes the song as People Theatre’s Footsteps Mix.

“Strange World” closes the remix album in People Theatre’s Airplane And Crash Mix. The original version appeared on the “Strange World” 12-inch and on the “Parade Ground” single collection. VUZ Records had already revisited the song earlier in 2026 with a separate “Strange World” release, which included a People Theatre radio edit, a 2011 Patrick Codenys version, the original version and a 1986 demo.

Check out the remix album below.

<a href="https://vuzrecordsmegastore.bandcamp.com/album/remixes" rel="noopener">Remixes by Parade Ground</a>

About Parade Ground

Parade Ground is a Brussels-based electronic duo formed in 1981 by brothers Jean-Marc Pauly and Pierre Pauly, regarded as pioneers of Belgian cold wave and Electronic Body Music. The pair initially developed a stark, guitar-tinged cold wave sound before moving towards more rhythmic, synth-driven material during the second half of the 1980s.

Their early discography began with the single “Moan on the Sly” in 1983 and continued with 12″ releases such as “Man in a Trance”, “Took Advantage”, “Dual Perspective” and the 1988 singles “Hollywood” and “Strange World”, many of them produced in collaboration with Daniel B. and Patrick Codenys from Front 242 and Colin Newman of Wire. This period culminated in the 1988 album “Cut Up”, released on Play It Again Sam and later reissued several times on CD and digital platforms.

After a long studio hiatus between 1988 and 2007, during which the Pauly brothers pursued other artistic projects, Parade Ground returned with the album “Rosary” in 2007 and its companion release “Sanctuary”, both showing a denser and more atmospheric extension of their “emotional body music” approach. In the following years they issued live and archival works including “Live Collection”, the live album “Life (Live in Frankfurt)” on VUZ Records, the late-1980s studio set “A Room With A View” and the album “The 15th Floor”, which bundled material originally recorded around 1989.

From the late 2010s onwards, Parade Ground’s catalogue has been systematically revisited through collaborations with VUZ Records and other labels. This includes the best-of collection CD “Parade Ground”, which compiles single A- and B-sides produced with Daniel B., Patrick Codenys, Colin Newman and Bruno Donini; the studio album “Life”; the expanded CD edition of “The 15th Floor”; the download reissue of “Rosary”; and the biography project “Words Sword Words” with an accompanying CD.

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