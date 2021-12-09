Parade Ground re-releases 2007’s ‘Rosary’ as a download release
In 2007 Parade Ground released the “Rosary” album which was the band’s first new studio material in years. After being sold out it is now available again as download on Bandcamp.
The 15 tracks are interwoven with 15 rosaries. Not all that surprising as it was recorded in a monastery. The album was produced (and spiced with additional sounds) by Patrick Codenys (Front 242).
Parade Ground is composed of the two brothers Pierre and Jean-Marc Pauly who started performing live in 1981. They were among the pioneers of the cold wave and electronic body music scene in Belgium.
