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Audioglobe informs us that French coldwave and darkwave act Opera Multi Steel will reissue “Les Douleurs de l’Ennui” as a gold LP, silver LP and digiCD edition through Wave Records as a 35th anniversary remaster. The album was first released in 1990 and was the band’s third full-length release.

The gold LP edition is limited to 100 copies and the silver LP edition is also limited to 100 copies. The digiCD edition adds four bonus tracks to the 11-track album. The 2026 reissue was remastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studio.

Watch the official video for “Les Douleurs de l’Ennui”.

About Opera Multi Steel

Opera Multi Steel were formed in Bourges, France, during the winter of 1982-1983 by Franck Lopez, Patrick L. Robin and Catherine Marie. Musically the project brings a mix of coldwave, minimal wave and synthpop combined with medieval and Renaissance references in music, lyrics and visual design. The current lineup consists of Franck Lopez, Patrick L. Robin, Catherine Marie and Eric Milhiet. Former members include Xavier Martin and Jean-Marc Bougain.

The band’s first studio recording was a four-track EP in 1984. “Cathédrale” followed in 1985 on Orcadia Machina, and the group also contributed to K7 and vinyl compilations on French and European independent labels. Xavier Martin joined in 1987 for “Personne ne Dort”. Eric Milhiet joined in 1988 for the recording of “A Contresens”.

“Les Douleurs de l’Ennui” was released in 1990 as an 11-track album. Jean-Marc Bougain first appeared with the band on this record as a digital percussionist and also joined for live performances. “Stella Obscura” followed in 1992. The Brazilian label Museum Obscuro later issued the compilation “Days of Creation” in 1995 and the album “Histoires de France” in 1997. “Eternelle Tourmente” was recorded in 1998 and released by Triton in May 1999.

In the 2000s, Opera Multi Steel released “Une Idylle en péril” through Triton and returned in 2010 with “La Légende dorée” on Wave Records. Later releases include “Mélancolie en prose”, “Apparences de l’Invisible”, “Au Fief des Rémanences”, “D’une Pierre Deux Tombes” and “Les Passions Tristes”. “D’une Pierre Deux Tombes” followed in 2021, “Les Passions Tristes” in 2023, “A Contresens (35th Anniversary)” in 2024 and now “Les Douleurs de l’Ennui (35th Anniversary)” in 2026.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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