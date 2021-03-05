Belgian electro pioneers Parade Ground see 1989 album ‘The 15th Floor’ finally released on CD

2021 marks the 40th anniversary of Belgium’s pioneering electro act Parade Ground. This should have been celebrated with a string of concerts and festival appearences but of course fate had other plans.

Instead of playing live the band and its label VUZ Records planned the re-release of their long lost second album fort the first time on CD: “The 15th Floor”.

“The 15th Floor” was recorded in 1989 after their groundbreaking debut album (which was preceded by a string of well received 12″ releases). But this 2nd album got shelved and only a few tracks of these recordings showed up, until 2012 when the main album “The 15th Floor” was finally released on vinyl. In the same year “A Room With

A View” was released (on vinyl, tape and CD), which contained 4 tracks from these sessions not included on the “The 15th Floor” vinyl.

With the release of the “The 15th Floor” CD finally all tracks from these recordings are available on CD (most for the first time), including one unreleased mix of “A Day At The Park”. All tracks have been re-mastered

for CD.