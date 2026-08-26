Parade Ground’s 1988 debut “Cut Up” returns on vinyl on 4 September via VUZ Records, in three colours of 100 copies each, alongside two “Remixes” pressings.

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Belgian cold wave and EBM duo Parade Ground put their 1988 debut album “Cut Up” back on vinyl on 4 September through VUZ Records, in three 180-gram colour pressings of 100 copies each: clear glass, clear orange and clear orange smoke. Each carries a lyrics inlay. The same day brings two pressings of the companion album “Remixes”, on smoked grey and opaque white, again limited to 100 copies apiece.

<a href="https://vuzrecordsmegastore.bandcamp.com/album/cut-up" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cut Up by Parade Ground</a>

“Cut Up” was the first full-length from brothers Jean-Marc and Pierre Pauly, originally issued by PIAS. The record was cut at A.B.S. Studio in Brussels, with the exception of “Moans”, recorded at Daylight Studio and produced by Wire‘s Colin Newman, who also plays guitar and synthesizer and sings backing vocals on it. Jean-Marc Pauly handles vocals, guitar and keyboard, Pierre Pauly bass, keyboards, percussion and backing vocals. Daniel Caron wrote the music for “Cut Up The Neck-Tie”. The nine tracks run “Hollywood”, “Modern Hunting”, “I Will Talk”, “Moans”, “Moist Hands”, “Such Is The Bow”, “Cut Up The Neck-Tie”, “Cut-Throat Business” and “Strange World”.

The album sits close to the Belgian electronic scene that produced Front 242, with whose members the brothers kept working ties, but its combination of stark electronics, post-punk guitar and studio experiment stayed its own thing.

Parade Ground’s ‘Remixes’ collects eight Peter Rainman reworks

The “Remixes” LP gathers eight tracks from across the back catalogue reworked by French producer Peter Rainman, who records as People Theatre and has remixed for Apoptygma Berzerk, Chinese Theatre and Psyche. Rather than take the originals apart, Rainman keeps their arrangements and atmosphere and adds new textures and rhythms. The running order is “Moan on the Sly (People Theatre’s Catch Mix)”, “The Net (People Theatre’s Vault Mix)”, “I shut My Eyes (People Theatre’s Optic Mix)”, “Took Advantage (People Theatre’s Favour Mix)”, “Gold Rush (People Theatre’s Klondike Mix)”, “A Day at the Park (People Theatre’s Footsteps Mix)”, “Retired (People Theatre’s Laugh Mix)” and “Strange World (People Theatre’s Airplane And Crash Mix)”. Side-Line covered the collection when it arrived as the second 45th anniversary release in April 2026.

About Parade Ground

Parade Ground started in Brussels in 1981 as a duo of brothers Jean-Marc Pauly on vocals and Pierre Pauly on bass and keyboards. A run of maxi-singles between 1983 and 1987 came before “Cut Up”, their 1988 debut album for PIAS, recorded largely at A.B.S. Studio and marked by Colin Newman’s production work on “Moans”. “The 15th Floor” followed in 1989, though it only reached CD in 2021.

The brothers kept the project going in bursts: “Sanctuary” arrived in 2018 in a run of 300 copies, their first live album “Life (Live in Frankfurt)” in June 2019, and 2007’s “Rosary” returned as a download in December 2021. The 336-page book “Words Sword Words”, issued with a CD, appeared in July 2024. Jean-Marc Pauly set out the pair’s working aim in a 2019 Side-Line interview.

VUZ Records has handled the recent catalogue work, from the archival compilation “Heaven With Care” in October 2025 through the 45th anniversary items of 2026: the “Strange World” 3-inch CD-R and digital edition in February and “Remixes” in April. The 4 September pressings extend that anniversary run to vinyl.

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