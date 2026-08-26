Pyrroline released the video for “Day 45”, the ninth track on their sixth album “Ambiguity”, out since 17 July 2026 on Electro Aggression Records.

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Pyrroline released the video for “Day 45” on 25 August 2026, the ninth track on the electro-industrial and old-school EBM duo’s sixth album “Ambiguity”, out since 17 July 2026 on Electro Aggression Records as a Digipak CD and digitally. The label describes the track as addressing the war in Ukraine.

“Ambiguity” runs twelve tracks: “Ambiguity”, “Transition Fault”, “Ulysses”, “Britzelgritzel”, “Eventually”, “Already Defined?”, “Crossroads of Progress”, “It’s all for Nothing”, “Day 45”, “Relentless (feat. TC75)”, “Stay Away” and “Inner Resonance”. Pyrroline wrote, produced and performed the album themselves. TC75‘s Tino Claus contributes guest vocals to “Relentless”, and the lyrics of “Stay Away” draw on Dylan Thomas, James Whitcomb Riley and Lord Alfred Tennyson.

<a href="https://electroaggressionrecords.bandcamp.com/album/ambiguity" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ambiguity by PYRROLINE</a>

The album follows the double CD “Struggling” by five years, and moves through transition, doubt, technological change and the effects of war. The label describes the record as combining “cold synthetic textures, driving rhythms and atmospheric soundscapes with lyrics that remain deliberately open, fragmented and tense”.

About Pyrroline

Pyrroline is an electro-industrial and old-school EBM duo built around Arnte on vocals and Schmoun on synths and chants. The project records for Electro Aggression Records, the label founded in 2011 that concentrates on old-school EBM and electronic body music, and has stayed with it across its full-length run.

Side-Line covered the CD album “In The Dawn Of Freedom” in September 2017 and the double CD “Struggling” in May 2021, the latter the duo’s fifth album. The sixth album “Ambiguity” was announced in June 2026 and shipped the following month. “Day 45” is the latest clip taken from it.

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