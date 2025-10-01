Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via VUZ Records (Germany) is the 9-track archival compilation “Heaven With Care” by the Belgian cold-wave/electro duo Parade Ground. “Heaven With Care” gathers early studio takes and demos from 1981–late 1980s. The release includes material from sessions with Colin Newman (Wire) and Patrick Codenys (Front 242). The release acts as a prelude to the band’s 45th anniversary.

Formats which can be pre-ordered now include the following:

Vinyl, CD, and download.

Vinyl: 180-gram pressing (200 black, 100 blue), 12-page full-color booklet with liner notes and rare/unseen photos, postcard with one of three early promo shots (randomly inserted), and an exclusive sticker.

CD: six-panel cover with liner notes and photos.

Tracklist

“A Message To Europa (for the dreamers)” – unreleased track from 1981 “I Shut My Eyes” – previously on a rare vinyl compilation; first time on CD “Man With The Gun (demo)” – demo for unreleased track “Snake (demo)” – demo for “Cut Up” LP “Strange World (demo)” – demo for “Cut Up” LP; working title “Cold Sweat” “Gold Rush (version) (demo)” – demo for unreleased longer version “Turn To Me (demo)” – demo for unreleased track “Hollywood (demo)” – demo for “Cut Up” LP; working title “Hollow Words” “A While” – unreleased track from sessions with Colin Newman (Wire)

About Parade Ground

Parade Ground formed in Brussels, Belgium, in 1981, comprising brothers Jean-Marc Pauly and Pierre Pauly.

Their early cold wave and EBM sound materialized in their first single “Moan on the Sly” in 1983 (New Dance). Parade Ground also appeared on compilations in 1982 (“I Shut My Eyes”) and began a long-running collaborations with Patrick Codenys and Daniel B. of Front 242 in the early 1980s and worked with Colin Newman of Wire.

Their 1988 album “Cut Up” appeared on PIAS, followed by a release gap until 2007’s “Rosary” (produced by Patrick Codenys). Since the 2010s, the catalog has been expanded and reissued through labels including Dark Entries and VUZ Records (e.g., “The 15th Floor” CD/LP editions).

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)