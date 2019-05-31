Parade Ground sees ‘Life (live in Frankfurt)’ album released in June – their 1st live album

After the 2017 release of “Sanctuary”, Parade Ground returns with their first full-concert live album. This 11 track recording collects some of their fan-favourites as well as 5 unreleased cuts from their forthcoming new album in live versions.

All tracks have been reworked for the live presentation with the help of Patrick Codenys (Front 242). Besides tracks like “Strange World”, “Gold Rush” and “Moans”, you can already taste the future with “Lady’s Head” and “Tears”.

Tracks:

Gold Rush Action Replay Divine Me Moans Lady’s Head Stand Strange World Tears Hollywood No Gold Rush Trains fall

