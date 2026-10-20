Orquídeas em Prosa releases ‘Beijo Nuclear’ single

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Harsh EBM and dark electro duo Orquídeas em Prosa, from João Pessoa, Brazil, released the single “Beijo Nuclear” on 16 October 2026 on Bandcamp. The track features guest vocals from Bárbara “Barb Core” Tayná of Melancholic Wine and is the second of three releases the project plans before the end of the year.

Soturna Cröstä handles vocals, synths, drums and bass on “Beijo Nuclear,” with Tony credited for the lyrics. The track was recorded, mixed and mastered by Soturna Cröstä at Carmesim HomeStudio, with cover art by reptilian.creates. Describing the single’s theme, Orquídeas em Prosa stated: “In this single, we ambient a romance war aesthetic.” “Beijo Nuclear” is also available to stream on Spotify and YouTube.

<a href="https://orquideasemprosa.bandcamp.com/track/beijo-nuclear" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Beijo Nuclear by Orquídeas em Prosa</a>

The project’s third release of the year, “Queimante Sol,” is scheduled for 13 November 2026 and is currently previewing on Soundcloud ahead of its wider release.

About Orquídeas em Prosa

Orquídeas em Prosa is a harsh EBM and dark electro project from João Pessoa, Brazil, started by Soturna Cröstä. The project released its self-titled debut EP on 3 February 2026, a three-track collection recorded solo by Soturna Cröstä at Carmesim HomeStudio, followed by a second EP, “Ilegalismo Electro,” on 17 July 2026. Orquídeas em Prosa became a duo for the single “Lady Death,” released 18 September 2026, with Tony joining on lyrics. “Beijo Nuclear,” out 16 October 2026, is the duo’s second single and features guest vocals from Bárbara Tayná of Melancholic Wine. Orquídeas em Prosa describes its sound as exploring the dark side of technological progress through an anarchist, cyberpunk lens, alongside existential crises, warfare and revolution, and operates entirely DIY, self-producing its recordings and artwork. A third single, “Queimante Sol,” is scheduled for 13 November 2026.

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