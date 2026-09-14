Orquídeas em Prosa, now a duo, release ‘Lady Death’ single

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Orquídeas em Prosa, the harsh EBM and dark electro project from João Pessoa, Brazil, releases its new single “Lady Death” on September 18, 2026, on Bandcamp. The track marks the project’s expansion into a duo, with Tony joining founder Soturna Cröstä, and features backing vocals from Luiza “Lizard” Marculino.

<a href="https://orquideasemprosa.bandcamp.com/track/lady-death" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lady Death by Orquídeas em Prosa</a>

‘Lady Death’ pushes the bass toward German aggrotech

Soturna Cröstä handles vocals, synths, drums and bass on “Lady Death”, with Tony credited for the lyrics. The track was recorded, mixed and mastered by Soturna Cröstä at Carmesim HomeStudio, with Luiza “Lizard” Marculino’s backing vocals recorded separately. Orquídeas em Prosa describes the single as pushing the bass further forward than on earlier releases, in the style of German aggrotech, layered under the project’s usual mix of harsh EBM and dark electro. “Lady Death” is also available to stream on Soundcloud.

Orquídeas em Prosa’s music continues to explore the darker edges of technological progress through an anarchist, cyberpunk lens, alongside existential crises, warfare and revolution. The project remains entirely self-produced, with Soturna Cröstä handling recording and mixing and cover art supplied by visual artist reptilian.creates.

A second single, “Beijo Nuclear”, is scheduled for October 16, 2026. It is currently available to preview on Soundcloud ahead of a wider release.

About Orquídeas em Prosa

Orquídeas em Prosa is a harsh EBM and dark electro project from João Pessoa, Brazil, started by Soturna Cröstä. The project released its self-titled debut EP on February 3, 2026, a three-track collection recorded solo by Soturna Cröstä at Carmesim Home Studio, with cover art by reptilian_draw. A second EP, “Ilegalismo Electro”, followed on July 17, 2026, again written, performed and produced solely by Soturna Cröstä.

For “Lady Death”, Orquídeas em Prosa became a duo with the addition of Tony on lyrics, alongside a guest vocal credit for Luiza “Lizard” Marculino. The project describes its sound as harsh EBM and dark electro filtered through an anarchist, cyberpunk lens, addressing technological progress, existential crises, warfare and revolution, and operates on a DIY basis, self-producing its recordings and artwork. Orquídeas em Prosa is active on Instagram and posts its catalog, including its self-titled EP and “Ilegalismo Electro”, on Bandcamp.

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