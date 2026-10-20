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Munich cinematic electronic duo Demokratie marks the fifth anniversary of its debut album, “Perform & Consume”, on 29 October 2026 with a 22-track deluxe edition. The expanded release compiles the band’s recordings since the album’s original 29 October 2021 release and closes with the first release of the radio edit of “The Wall Behind The Door.”

Thomaser and Knights first met in 2019 and released Demokratie’s debut single, “Ice Fall,” two years later. Thomaser also records as !distain, Arsine Tibé, The Grab Society and The Independent Seasons; Knights also records as KN/GHTS, Scarlet Soho and Boytronic. The original “Perform & Consume” came out as a six-track CD in a Lancing Pack gatefold sleeve, with the tracklist “Ice Fall,” “Speed Fight Date,” “Persistence,” “The Wall Behind The Door,” “Where Are You? (The Family Tree)” and “The Lookout (Seyhan III).”

<a href="https://demokratie.bandcamp.com/album/perform-consume" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Perform & Consume by DEMOKRATIE</a>

About Demokratie

Demokratie is the Munich-based duo of Manfred Thomaser and James Knights, who met in 2019 and released their debut single, “Ice Fall,” in 2021. Thomaser also records as !distain, Arsine Tibé, The Grab Society and The Independent Seasons; Arsine Tibé has released several Side-Line-covered projects, including “The Lounge Noire Sessions” series. Knights also records as KN/GHTS, Scarlet Soho and Boytronic, and as Knights released the 2026 album “Supernatural Lover” on Specchio Uomo. Demokratie released “Perform & Consume” on 29 October 2021 and followed it with further material, including “The Lookout (Seyhan III),” “Speed Fight Date / Recession,” “(The Extended) Recession,” “Opaque” and the “Instrumental Imperative” series. The self-released 22-track deluxe edition of “Perform & Consume,” out 29 October 2026, closes out the first two chapters of the band’s discography with a radio edit of “The Wall Behind The Door” appearing for the first time, alongside instrumental versions of the album and singles and previously unreleased material including the “Public Debt I” demo and full-length versions of “Seyhan IV,” “Seyhan V,” “The Twilight Night” and “You Will Not Believe This.”

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com