La Chanson Noire sets ‘Grand Mal’ single for 1 November

La Chanson Noire releases new single “Grand Mal” on November 1 via Violeta Exótica, produced by Charles Sangnoir in Paris.

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Goth and darkwave project La Chanson Noire released the official video for new single “Grand Mal” on 1 October, a month ahead of the track’s digital release on 1 November 2026 through Violeta Exótica.

Charles Sangnoir leads the project with a rotating cast of guest musicians, working across goth, darkwave and alternative rock with heavier moments folded in.

Sangnoir produced “Grand Mal” at Studio Vitruve in Paris. The video was filmed in Paris and features contributions from Vanda Spengler and Emile Gontard, on screen and behind the camera.

La Chanson Noire plays two shows around the release:

31 October 2026 – Noisy Pop Club, Paris, France (with special guests)

19 December 2026 – Cine Teatro G.C., Corroios, Portugal (with Trash Circus)

Recommend to fans of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, The Dresden Dolls, Einstürzende Neubauten, Diamanda Galás and Chelsea Wolfe.

About La Chanson Noire

Charles Sangnoir started La Chanson Noire in 2007, blending cabaret, punk, post-punk, rock and opera into a theatrical sound. The project’s debut EP, “Canções De Faca E Alguidar,” came out that year through Necrosymphonic Entertainment. A split release with Espelho Mau, “Gay Music For Straight People,” followed on the same label in 2008. The 7″ single “O Bordel De Lúcifer,” a limited black-vinyl pressing shared across Raging Planet, HelloOutro Enterprises and Chaosphere Recordings, arrived in 2009.

La Chanson Noire’s debut album, “Música Para Os Mortos,” arrived in 2010 as a limited CD. “Cabaret Portugal” followed in 2012, “Macumba Stereo” in 2013 and “Evergloom,” issued in a limited special edition, in 2016, all released through the same Raging Planet, Chaosphere Recordings, Raising Legends Records and Necrosymphonic Entertainment network. “Cruz Credo,” released in 2020, marked the project’s first work with Violeta Exótica, the label that also issued 2024’s “Missa Negra” alongside Larvae Records, Chaosphere Recordings and Raging Planet.

Current members are Sangnoir and Pedro Almeida, joined on record and on stage by rotating guest musicians. “Grand Mal,” due 1 November 2026 through Violeta Exótica, is the project’s first single since “Missa Negra.”

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