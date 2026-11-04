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Spanish dark synth producer Nightcrawler and Barcelona-based DJ and producer Carmilla Sioux have released “System Lies”, a single combining industrial EBM with dark electro. It is the second single taken from Nightcrawler’s forthcoming album “Uranium 235”, out now on Bandcamp, backed by a music video Nightcrawler directed himself.

Nightcrawler produced, mixed and mastered “System Lies” at his own NC Sound Studio; the cover was designed by George Gold Design. The video places the two artists’ industrial EBM sound inside a dystopian setting of military formations, decaying apartment blocks and hospital corridors, with a control-room monitor reading “REACTOR 4, CRITICAL FAILURE” and graffiti spelling out the track’s title.

<a href="https://nightcrawler.bandcamp.com/track/system-lies-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">System Lies by Nightcrawler</a>

“System Lies” follows Nightcrawler’s digital album “Malevolent Forces” and his 2025 collaboration with Spammerheads, “Ghostless”. Carmilla Sioux, a former post-punk bassist now working across EBM, electro, new beat, Italo and acid house, founded the label and event platform From Hell To Disco in 2024 and also records as half of the duo Villanelle alongside Jessica Bellomo, focused on 1980s-rooted dark synth and new wave.

About Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is the solo project of a Spanish producer who began making music in 2011, drawing on horror and science-fiction film scores for his sound. His album catalogue includes “Metropolis”, “Beware of the Humans” and “Visionary”, alongside the EPs “Perverse Frequencies” and “Dynamics of a Crash”. He has recorded with Antoni Maiovvi, Makeup & Vanity Set and S Y Z Y G Y X, and has played live at Primavera Sound and Eufònic. Side-Line previously covered his digital album “Malevolent Forces” and his 2025 single “Ghostless” with Spammerheads. “System Lies” is the second preview of his forthcoming album “Uranium 235”, pairing him with Carmilla Sioux, a Barcelona producer and DJ who has played Urban Spree in Berlin, KHIDI in Tbilisi, Moog in Barcelona and the Grauzone festival.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com