Cosey Fanni Tutti at 75: the art of refusing to conform

Cosey Fanni Tutti, co-founder of Throbbing Gristle, turned 75 on 4 November 2026. A look at her five-decade career in music, performance and writing.

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Happy 75th birthday to Cosey Fanni Tutti – musician, performance artist, writer, co-founder of Throbbing Gristle and one of the most uncompromising creative figures in the history of industrial music.

Born on November 4, 1951, in Hull, England, Cosey Fanni Tutti has spent more than five decades challenging the boundaries between music, performance, sexuality, identity and artistic freedom. Her career is a remarkable demonstration of what happens when an artist refuses to separate personal experience from creative expression.

Her earliest experiments with COUM Transmissions, beginning in 1969, confronted audiences with ideas that conventional artistic institutions were often reluctant to accommodate. By treating her own body, experiences and work within the sex industry as artistic material, Cosey questioned the mechanisms through which women were represented, consumed and judged. The resulting performances and exhibitions were provocative, certainly, but their impact extended well beyond shock value. They demanded that audiences reconsider who controls an image, who assigns its meaning and who has the authority to define art.

From COUM Transmissions to Throbbing Gristle

In 1976, alongside Chris Carter, Genesis P-Orridge and Peter Christopherson, she established Throbbing Gristle, the collective that would fundamentally alter the vocabulary of experimental electronic music. That October, COUM Transmissions’ notorious “Prostitution” exhibition at London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts, accompanied by a performance by Throbbing Gristle on October 18, provoked outrage in the British press and Parliament. Conservative MP Nicholas Fairbairn famously denounced the artists as “wreckers of civilisation.”

Fifty years later, the phrase sounds rather more like an accidental compliment.

Throbbing Gristle’s confrontation with established musical structures helped create the foundations of industrial music. Cosey’s guitar, cornet, voice and unconventional approach to performance were integral to a sound that rejected the comfortable distinction between musical expression and disturbing experience.

But reducing her achievements to Throbbing Gristle would overlook much of her artistic journey.

About Cosey Fanni Tutti

Following the group’s original dissolution in 1981, her partnership with Chris Carter developed into Chris & Cosey, later Carter Tutti, producing an extraordinary catalogue of electronic music that explored rhythm, sensuality, atmosphere and experimentation. Their subsequent collaboration with Nik Colk Void as Carter Tutti Void brought those instincts into a more improvisational, rhythmically driven setting.

Her solo work tells another key part of the story. From “Time to Tell” (1983) through “TUTTI” (2019) and “Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and the Legendary Tapes” (2022) to 2025’s “2t2,” Cosey has continued developing her own sonic language, moving between tactile electronic rhythms, intimate reflection and expansive experimentation.

Her writing carries equal weight. “Art Sex Music” (2017) offered a candid account of her life and artistic development, while “Re-Sisters” (2022) examined connections between her own experiences and those of electronic pioneer Delia Derbyshire and medieval mystic Margery Kempe. Across radically different historical circumstances, the book explores the determination of women to pursue their own identities despite considerable resistance.

The timing of her 75th birthday is especially meaningful. On October 18, 2026, the Institute of Contemporary Arts commemorated the 50th anniversary of Throbbing Gristle’s historic appearance at the venue, returning attention to one of the defining moments in the development of industrial culture.

Meanwhile, “Art Sex Music,” a feature documentary directed by Caroline Catz and based on Cosey’s 2017 memoir, has completed filming and entered post-production. On December 4, Mute is scheduled to release “TG24+,” an extensive limited-edition archival collection featuring 36 Throbbing Gristle live performances, newly restored and mastered by Chris Carter.

Yet Cosey Fanni Tutti’s work reaches far beyond her historical influence. Her 2025 album “2t2” is a reminder that her creative life remains active, inquisitive and intensely personal.

Perhaps her greatest achievement is that she has never allowed the past to become a comfortable artistic identity. She has continued questioning the assumptions of the very culture she helped transform, refusing to become merely a monument to industrial music’s revolutionary beginnings.

At 75, Cosey Fanni Tutti remains an extraordinary example of artistic independence: a woman who has consistently insisted on defining herself, her work and her relationship with the world on her own terms.

Happy birthday, Cosey. Thank you for the music, the courage, the intelligence and more than five decades of refusing to be conveniently categorised.

Some artists follow the evolution of culture. Others change the conditions under which culture is created. Cosey Fanni Tutti belongs firmly among the latter.

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Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.