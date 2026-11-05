Apoptygma Berzerk uploaded their 1994 remix of Sabotage Qu’est-ce Que C’est’s “Who Am I?” to YouTube on 4 November 2026, from the CD “Annorlunda.”

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Apoptygma Berzerk uploaded their remix of “Who Am I?” by German electro-industrial act Sabotage Qu’est-ce Que C’est to their official YouTube channel on 4 November 2026. The track dates back 32 years, to a period when Apoptygma Berzerk were beginning to reach audiences beyond Norway.

Originally released on the six-track CD “Annorlunda” in 1994, the remix was produced and arranged by Apoptygma Berzerk, with Per Aksel Lundgreen credited as release coordinator.

The connection between Apoptygma Berzerk and Sabotage was not limited to a remix. On 10 April 1994, Apoptygma Berzerk played their first concert in Germany, at the Indie Market mini-festival at Kaue in Gelsenkirchen. Also on the bill that evening were Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? and Steril.

Per Aksel Lundgreen, who was part of Apoptygma Berzerk during those early years, recalled the concert in a later interview with Belgian music website Snoozecontrol. The band also marked the anniversary on Facebook in April 2020, noting that the same day brought their first television interview, for Off Beat TV.

A further connection runs through the two acts: Sabotage vocalist Isabelle Gernand was involved in Angst Pop’s “Viva Ta Vie,” remixed by Stephan Groth and released on “Electronic Youth – Vol. 3” in 1995, with songwriting credits shared by Gernand, Groth and Lundgreen.

The remix has circulated online before, but its upload to Apoptygma Berzerk’s official channel marks the first time it has appeared there.

About Apoptygma Berzerk

Apoptygma Berzerk is a Norwegian electronic act formed in Sarpsborg in 1989 by Stephan Groth and Jon Erik Martinsen. The band’s first German concert, on 10 April 1994 at the Indie Market mini-festival in Gelsenkirchen, placed them alongside German act Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? and Steril; Germany went on to become one of Apoptygma Berzerk’s most important markets, with a large and consistent fan base through later decades. The band remixed Sabotage’s “Who Am I?” the same year, released on the CD “Annorlunda.”

Apoptygma Berzerk has continued to revisit its back catalogue. A 25th-anniversary feature on the band’s hit “Kathy’s Song” detailed the song’s Ferry Corsten remix history, and the band’s 2022 “Black Pawn” compilation continued an ongoing rarities series. The 1994 “Who Am I?” remix, now on the band’s official YouTube channel, extends that same archival thread back to the project’s earliest years abroad.

Sabotage, the act credited on the original “Who Am I?,” has had its own more recent Side-Line coverage: the project’s four-track EP “No Bottom – No Top” is set for release on EMMO.BIZ Records in January 2027, reworking earlier Sabotage tracks including “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit.”

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them