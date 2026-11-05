November 5, 2026

Apoptygma Berzerk shares 1994 ‘Who Am I?’ remix of Sabotage on YouTube

Britta Pirkko November 5, 2026

Apoptygma Berzerk uploaded their 1994 remix of Sabotage Qu’est-ce Que C’est’s “Who Am I?” to YouTube on 4 November 2026, from the CD “Annorlunda.”

Cover artwork for Sabotage Qu'est-ce Que C'est "Annorlunda," 1994
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Apoptygma Berzerk uploaded their remix of “Who Am I?” by German electro-industrial act Sabotage Qu’est-ce Que C’est to their official YouTube channel on 4 November 2026. The track dates back 32 years, to a period when Apoptygma Berzerk were beginning to reach audiences beyond Norway.

Related newsApoptygma Berzerk's 'Exit Popularity Contest' turns 10: Stephan Groth on streaming and 'the secret world of APOP'

Originally released on the six-track CD “Annorlunda” in 1994, the remix was produced and arranged by Apoptygma Berzerk, with Per Aksel Lundgreen credited as release coordinator.

The connection between Apoptygma Berzerk and Sabotage was not limited to a remix. On 10 April 1994, Apoptygma Berzerk played their first concert in Germany, at the Indie Market mini-festival at Kaue in Gelsenkirchen. Also on the bill that evening were Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? and Steril.

Per Aksel Lundgreen, who was part of Apoptygma Berzerk during those early years, recalled the concert in a later interview with Belgian music website Snoozecontrol. The band also marked the anniversary on Facebook in April 2020, noting that the same day brought their first television interview, for Off Beat TV.

A further connection runs through the two acts: Sabotage vocalist Isabelle Gernand was involved in Angst Pop’s “Viva Ta Vie,” remixed by Stephan Groth and released on “Electronic Youth – Vol. 3” in 1995, with songwriting credits shared by Gernand, Groth and Lundgreen.

The remix has circulated online before, but its upload to Apoptygma Berzerk’s official channel marks the first time it has appeared there.

About Apoptygma Berzerk

Apoptygma Berzerk is a Norwegian electronic act formed in Sarpsborg in 1989 by Stephan Groth and Jon Erik Martinsen. The band’s first German concert, on 10 April 1994 at the Indie Market mini-festival in Gelsenkirchen, placed them alongside German act Sabotage Q.C.Q.C.? and Steril; Germany went on to become one of Apoptygma Berzerk’s most important markets, with a large and consistent fan base through later decades. The band remixed Sabotage’s “Who Am I?” the same year, released on the CD “Annorlunda.”

Apoptygma Berzerk has continued to revisit its back catalogue. A 25th-anniversary feature on the band’s hit “Kathy’s Song” detailed the song’s Ferry Corsten remix history, and the band’s 2022 “Black Pawn” compilation continued an ongoing rarities series. The 1994 “Who Am I?” remix, now on the band’s official YouTube channel, extends that same archival thread back to the project’s earliest years abroad.

Sabotage, the act credited on the original “Who Am I?,” has had its own more recent Side-Line coverage: the project’s four-track EP “No Bottom – No Top” is set for release on EMMO.BIZ Records in January 2027, reworking earlier Sabotage tracks including “Souvenir” and “Ewigkeit.”

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Cosey Fanni Tutti, musician, performance artist and co-founder of Throbbing Gristle

Cosey Fanni Tutti at 75: the art of refusing to conform

Karo Kratochwil November 5, 2026
Telex, Belgian synthpop trio, press photo by Xavier Lambours

Telex share new version of ‘Twist A Saint-Tropez’ from ‘MAXI’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 5, 2026
Magnetic Skies, UK synthpop and darkwave band, press photo

Magnetic Skies signs with Over The Border Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 5, 2026
Breathing Records "Inhale Vol. II" compilation cover artwork

Breathing Records releases compilation ‘Inhale Vol. II’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 5, 2026
Cover artwork for Sabotage Qu'est-ce Que C'est "Annorlunda," 1994

Apoptygma Berzerk shares 1994 ‘Who Am I?’ remix of Sabotage on YouTube

Britta Pirkko November 5, 2026