Breathing Records releases compilation ‘Inhale Vol. II’

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Breathing Records released the compilation “Inhale Vol. II” on 30 October 2026. The album gathers 11 previously unreleased tracks from 13 artists, with cover artwork by Jesse Draxler.

“Inhale” is Breathing Records’ recurring discovery and collaboration project. Each volume follows a shared conceptual thread and spans multiple genres. “Inhale Vol. II” follows “Inhale Vol. I,” released in November 2025, and continues the label’s pairing of established and emerging acts from across industrial, darkwave and electronic subgenres.

The tracklist includes Houses of Heaven’s “Liaison,” Lavion’s “Millennial Dust,” The New Division’s “Pleasure to Yourself,” Half Joy’s “Killing the Fear,” Unter Strøm‘s “Ghost in Wires,” a Pixel Grip and MVTANT collaboration remixing “Club Mania (Snap Yo Neck),” Local Suicide and Skelesys’ “Heartbeat,” Sleek Teeth‘s “Disengage,” Zaatar‘s “Bahnsteigkante,” Void Palace’s “Set Me Free” and Snakes of Russia’s “Axe to Grind.”

“Inhale Vol. II” is available as a digital album on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Music.

<a href="https://breathingrecords.bandcamp.com/album/inhale-vol-ii" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Inhale Vol. II by Breathing Records</a>

About Breathing Records

Breathing Records is an independent label based in San Diego, California, founded in 2025 in service of avant-garde, underground, industrial and dark electronic music. The label’s “Inhale” compilation series is its core discovery and collaboration project. It brings together artists across genres and subcultures under a shared conceptual thread.

The label’s roster includes Unter Strøm, whose Breathing Records releases span the “Fragment” and “Fold” singles, the album “Between Forms,” its closing single “Stumbling,” and the live recording “Transmission 003: Live at the Breathing Records Showcase.” Zaatar released the single “Bahnsteigkante” on the label in October 2026, the same track that appears on “Inhale Vol. II.” “Inhale Vol. I,” the series’ first volume, arrived in November 2025 with contributions from Street Fever and Matte Blvck, among others.

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