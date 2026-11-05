Belgian synthpop pioneers Telex shared a new Maxi Version of their 1978 debut single “Twist A Saint-Tropez,” taken from the album “MAXI,” out 4 December 2026.

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Belgian synthpop pioneers Telex shared a new Maxi Version of “Twist A Saint-Tropez,” their 1978 debut single, on 3 November 2026. The track is taken from “MAXI,” an album of 13 extended mixes due on double vinyl and CD on 4 December 2026 via Mute.

“Twist A Saint-Tropez” was Telex’s cover of Les Chats Sauvages’ 1960s hit, and its original 1978 release launched the Brussels trio into wider recognition. For “MAXI,” surviving members Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers revisited the original tapes to build new extended versions, remastered and remixed while keeping the catalog’s original character.

“MAXI” also includes extended versions of “Euro-vision,” Telex’s 1980 Eurovision Song Contest entry for Belgium, and the band’s deadpan cover of Bill Haley’s “Rock Around The Clock,” which led to a 1979 Top of the Pops appearance. The album is released on double transparent red and blue vinyl and CD on 4 December 2026, with a digital edition to follow in 2027.

About Telex

Telex is a Belgian synthpop trio formed in Brussels in 1978 by Marc Moulin, Dan Lacksman and Michel Moers, among the first acts to bring electronic pop to the mainstream. The band released albums through 2006 before announcing its retirement in 2008 following Moulin’s death in the same year.

In 2021, the surviving members began a new partnership with Mute, starting with the compilation “This Is Telex,” featuring unreleased tracks alongside newly mixed and remastered catalog reissues. Telex also released a box set collecting the band’s six studio albums, and Michel Moers issued the solo single “Microwaves,” featuring Claudia Brücken of Propaganda, in 2024. “MAXI,” arriving 4 December 2026, extends that reissue campaign with new extended versions of the band’s catalog.

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