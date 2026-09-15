September 15, 2026

Nightcrawler releases new single ‘Reactor 4’, first taste of ‘Uranium 235’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 15, 2026

Nightcrawler releases the single “Reactor 4” on September 17, 2026, first taste of the forthcoming album “Uranium 235” on Nightcrawler Music.

Nightcrawler "Reactor 4" single cover
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Spanish producer Nightcrawler releases the single “Reactor 4” on September 17, 2026, the first track from his forthcoming album “Uranium 235” on Nightcrawler Music. An official video accompanies the release.

Related newsNightcrawler – Malevolent Forces (Digital Album – Nightcrawler Music)

“Reactor 4” mixes dark techno, industrial electronics and cinematic textures. The single and its video take their titles from nuclear engineering, and Nightcrawler describes the video as the first look into the album’s dystopian universe, setting up “Uranium 235” as a concept record built around that imagery. The track was produced, mixed and mastered at NC Sound Studio, Nightcrawler’s own studio. Nightcrawler also directed the video, and cover design comes from George Gold Design, which also created the artwork for the 2025 Nightcrawler and Spammerheads collaboration “Ghostless”.

“Reactor 4” arrives on all digital platforms and Bandcamp from September 17.

About Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler is a Spanish electronic music project active since 2011, built around horror and sci-fi film scores and a mix of dark atmospheres with driving electronic rhythms. The project released the “Strange Shadows” EP in 2014 and built out an extensive Bandcamp catalogue since, including releases such as “Visionary”, “Metropolis” and the “Corrupted System” and “R.U.S.H.” singles. In April 2025, Nightcrawler teamed up with the Valencia-based EBM duo Spammerheads for the collaborative single “Ghostless”, which Side-Line covered at the time. On November 13, 2025, Nightcrawler released the album “Malevolent Forces” through Nightcrawler Music, an eight-track record built on film-inspired EBM and spoken-word samples that Side-Line reviewed. “Reactor 4”, out September 17, 2026, is the first single from the project’s next album, “Uranium 235”.

Nightcrawler continues to release music independently through Nightcrawler Music.

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