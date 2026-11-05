Magnetic Skies signs with Over The Border Records

UK synthpop and darkwave band Magnetic Skies has signed with Over The Border Records’ booking division, ahead of a third album due November 2027.

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UK synthpop and darkwave band Magnetic Skies has signed with Over The Border Records‘ booking division. The label announced the signing on 3 November 2026.

Magnetic Skies is a synthpop and darkwave project formed by vocalist and keyboardist Simon Kent and keyboardist Jo Womar, built around vintage analogue textures and cinematic modern songwriting. The band released its latest album, “Fragments”, in November 2025 via ReprinT.

The band said: “We’ve always wanted to take Magnetic Skies beyond the UK and build a connection with audiences across Europe, so we’re really excited to be working with Davide and Over The Border Records. Germany is a particularly interesting territory for us, and with our third album coming in November 2027, it feels like the right time to start making those connections. We’re looking forward to working together, playing some great shows and introducing Magnetic Skies to new audiences.”

Davide Pulito, CEO of Over The Border Records, added: “I’m excited to announce the signing of Magnetic Skies. I loved their sound from the very first moment so I can’t wait to book gigs for the next album promotion. Welcome on board guys!”

Magnetic Skies’ next confirmed date is 3 December 2026 at The Grace in London.

<a href="https://magneticskies.bandcamp.com/album/fragments" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fragments by Magnetic Skies</a>

About Magnetic Skies

Magnetic Skies is a London-based synthpop and darkwave band whose lineup includes Simon Kent on vocals, keyboards, guitar and bass, Jo Womar on keyboards and vocals, and Lenin Alegria on drums. The project launched with the single “Suffocate” in June 2023, followed by the debut album “Empire Falling” that November.

The band returned in July 2025 with the single “Back To Life,” then announced its second album, “Fragments”, alongside the single “Everything’s Alright” and a run of UK headline dates. “Fragments” was released via ReprinT on 7 November 2025. With the Over The Border Records signing, Magnetic Skies is now building toward its third album, planned for November 2027.

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