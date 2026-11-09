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Berlin, Germany-based darkwave artist Night Nail has released its fourth studio album, “Infinite Fountain”, out now via Icy Cold Records of France.

<a href="https://nightnail.bandcamp.com/album/infinite-fountain" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Infinite Fountain by Night Nail</a>

The album’s title reflects its cyclical structure: the opening notes of the track “Vile Train” return, reprocessed through synths, on the closing track “Gloom And Doom”, closing the record where it began. Night Nail’s Brandon says of the title: “I envision a fountain of water or love, eternally giving beauty to the world. As long as I make music, I am that fountain.”

“Infinite Fountain” was mixed and post-produced by William Faith, known for his work with Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, Mephisto Walz, Shadow Project and The March Violets, at 13 Studio in Chicago, Illinois. The album was also mixed and produced by Sven Wolff at Cosmonaut Studio in Berlin. Additional vocals and guitar were supplied by VV & the Void, with additional bass guitar by Kill Shelter.

The album follows two advance singles, “Vile Train” and “Passion Squad”, both released by Side-Line earlier in 2026 ahead of the full-length.

“Infinite Fountain” is out now on a limited edition CD through Icy Cold Records, and on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital and streaming platforms.

About Night Nail

Night Nail is a darkwave project based in Berlin, Germany, fronted by Brandon. Side-Line first covered the “Infinite Fountain” album campaign in September 2026, when Night Nail shared the single “Vile Train”, followed by a second single, “Passion Squad”, in October 2026.

“Infinite Fountain”, the project’s fourth studio album, is now out via Icy Cold Records of France. It was mixed and post-produced by William Faith (Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, Mephisto Walz, Shadow Project, The March Violets) at 13 Studio in Chicago, and mixed and produced by Sven Wolff at Cosmonaut Studio in Berlin, with additional contributions from VV & the Void and Kill Shelter.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com