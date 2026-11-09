November 9, 2026

Night Nail releases fourth album ‘Infinite Fountain’ via Icy Cold Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 9, 2026

Berlin darkwave artist Night Nail releases fourth album “Infinite Fountain” via Icy Cold Records, mixed by William Faith of Faith and the Muse.

Night Nail press photo, "Infinite Fountain" era
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Berlin, Germany-based darkwave artist Night Nail has released its fourth studio album, “Infinite Fountain”, out now via Icy Cold Records of France.

Related newsNight Nail release 'Passion Squad', second single from 'Infinite Fountain'

The album’s title reflects its cyclical structure: the opening notes of the track “Vile Train” return, reprocessed through synths, on the closing track “Gloom And Doom”, closing the record where it began. Night Nail’s Brandon says of the title: “I envision a fountain of water or love, eternally giving beauty to the world. As long as I make music, I am that fountain.”

“Infinite Fountain” was mixed and post-produced by William Faith, known for his work with Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, Mephisto Walz, Shadow Project and The March Violets, at 13 Studio in Chicago, Illinois. The album was also mixed and produced by Sven Wolff at Cosmonaut Studio in Berlin. Additional vocals and guitar were supplied by VV & the Void, with additional bass guitar by Kill Shelter.

The album follows two advance singles, “Vile Train” and “Passion Squad”, both released by Side-Line earlier in 2026 ahead of the full-length.

“Infinite Fountain” is out now on a limited edition CD through Icy Cold Records, and on Bandcamp, Spotify and other digital and streaming platforms.

About Night Nail

Night Nail is a darkwave project based in Berlin, Germany, fronted by Brandon. Side-Line first covered the “Infinite Fountain” album campaign in September 2026, when Night Nail shared the single “Vile Train”, followed by a second single, “Passion Squad”, in October 2026.

“Infinite Fountain”, the project’s fourth studio album, is now out via Icy Cold Records of France. It was mixed and post-produced by William Faith (Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, Mephisto Walz, Shadow Project, The March Violets) at 13 Studio in Chicago, and mixed and produced by Sven Wolff at Cosmonaut Studio in Berlin, with additional contributions from VV & the Void and Kill Shelter.

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