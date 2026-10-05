October 5, 2026

M[SSΛNGR releases debut single ‘Cycle’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 5, 2026

M[SSΛNGR released the synthwave-darkwave single “Cycle” via Anti-Joy on 25 September 2026, the first single from “Evolution.”

M[SSΛNGR "Cycle" single cover art
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M[SSΛNGR, the synthwave and darkwave project of Waukegan, Illinois musician Angelo Ochoa, released the single “Cycle” on 25 September 2026 through the label Anti-Joy. The track pairs synthwave and darkwave production with a modern pop song structure. Ochoa describes the results as “cinematic anthems.”

“Cycle” was added to the Spotify curator playlist “Synthchronization: Sparkling Synths Take Over” following its release. The single streams on Spotify and is available across Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal and SoundCloud.

Ochoa states that no AI is involved in the production of his music.

“Cycle” is the first single from Ochoa’s planned 15-track project “Evolution,” currently in production. Teaser clips for the project are scheduled to roll out through autumn 2026.

About M[SSΛNGR

M[SSΛNGR is the recording name of Angelo Ochoa, a musician based in Waukegan, Illinois, near Chicago. Ochoa writes and produces alone, combining synthwave and darkwave influences with pop song structures.

“Cycle,” released through Anti-Joy on 25 September 2026, is the project’s first released single and the opening piece of the planned 15-track project “Evolution.”

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