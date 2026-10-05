M[SSΛNGR releases debut single ‘Cycle’

M[SSΛNGR released the synthwave-darkwave single “Cycle” via Anti-Joy on 25 September 2026, the first single from “Evolution.”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

M[SSΛNGR, the synthwave and darkwave project of Waukegan, Illinois musician Angelo Ochoa, released the single “Cycle” on 25 September 2026 through the label Anti-Joy. The track pairs synthwave and darkwave production with a modern pop song structure. Ochoa describes the results as “cinematic anthems.”

“Cycle” was added to the Spotify curator playlist “Synthchronization: Sparkling Synths Take Over” following its release. The single streams on Spotify and is available across Apple Music, Deezer, Amazon Music, Tidal and SoundCloud.

Ochoa states that no AI is involved in the production of his music.

“Cycle” is the first single from Ochoa’s planned 15-track project “Evolution,” currently in production. Teaser clips for the project are scheduled to roll out through autumn 2026.

About M[SSΛNGR

M[SSΛNGR is the recording name of Angelo Ochoa, a musician based in Waukegan, Illinois, near Chicago. Ochoa writes and produces alone, combining synthwave and darkwave influences with pop song structures.

“Cycle,” released through Anti-Joy on 25 September 2026, is the project’s first released single and the opening piece of the planned 15-track project “Evolution.”

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com