Berlin darkwave act Night Nail releases the single “Passion Squad” via Icy Cold Records, the second single from the album “Infinite Fountain.”

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Berlin-based darkwave act Night Nail released the single “Passion Squad” on October 16, 2026, through Icy Cold Records. The track is the second single from Night Nail’s fourth studio album, “Infinite Fountain,” due November 6, 2026 on the same French label.

“Passion Squad” retells frontman Brandon Robert’s own experience working in e-commerce alongside the artificial intelligence technology that eventually replaced his job. The song is sung from the perspective of the AI model itself, framing Robert’s obsolescence through the machine’s point of view rather than his own.

The track was mixed and produced by Sven Wolff at Cosmonaut Studio in Berlin and co-produced by Night Nail. Ruby Mai plays saxophone, Kill Shelter contributes additional bass guitar, VV & the Void adds backing vocals and Alex Lee plays additional synths. “Passion Squad” runs 3 minutes 55 seconds and is available to stream and download on Bandcamp and Spotify.

<a href="https://nightnail.bandcamp.com/track/passion-squad" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Passion Squad by Night Nail</a>

“Passion Squad” follows the lead single “Vile Train,” released October 2 and inspired by a visit to Pompeii. Both singles precede “Infinite Fountain,” Night Nail’s first full-length since 2023’s “Fates Explained.”

About Night Nail

Night Nail was founded in Los Angeles in 2013 by Brandon Robert and Justin Deaktiviere, with Michael Carpenter Jr. on guitar, David Cluff on bass and Bryan Panzeri on drums joining for the project’s early releases. The band later relocated to Berlin, Germany.

Night Nail released its debut album, “LA Demons,” in July 2018 through Cleopatra Records. The follow-up, “March to Autumn,” arrived on October 15, 2020 through Cold Transmission Music, produced, mixed and mastered by Pete Burns of Kill Shelter. In September 2023, the single “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher” introduced the album “Fates Explained” on Metropolis Records, also mixed and mastered by Burns. The band followed with the archival release “Early Demons and Demos” and the remix album “Fates Remade” in 2024.

Night Nail returned in October 2026 with “Vile Train,” the lead single from “Infinite Fountain,” its fourth studio album, due November 6, 2026 through Icy Cold Records. “Passion Squad” is the album’s second single.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com