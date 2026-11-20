Berlin darkwave act Night Nail released the single and video “Feelings Are Monsters” on November 20, 2026, the third single from “Infinite Fountain.”

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Berlin darkwave act Night Nail released the single and video “Feelings Are Monsters” on November 20, 2026. The track is the third single from the band’s upcoming album “Infinite Fountain,” and is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://nightnail.bandcamp.com/track/feelings-are-monsters" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Feelings Are Monsters by Night Nail</a>

Night Nail is the project of frontman Brandon Robert, who splits his creative base between Berlin and Los Angeles. Before starting the project, Robert worked as a hired-hand bassist in Hollywood. He has described a breaking point with a former bandmate who told him to “cheer up” during a period of depression: “I decided that day to never play for someone else’s dream again. I started recording my own music. I learned the hard way that no one tells your story for you.”

Recommend to fans of Echo & the Bunnymen, The Cure and Clock DVA.

About Night Nail

Night Nail is a darkwave project founded by Brandon Robert around 2014, splitting its base between Berlin and Los Angeles. The band marked 10 years of its earliest recordings in July 2024 with “Early Demons & Demos 10th Anniversary Edition”.

The project first drew Side-Line’s attention in September 2023 with “Narcoleptic Dream Catcher”, the first single from an album released via Metropolis Records. “Fates Explained” followed as a video single that November, and in January 2024 the band released “Cracks In My Heart”, a video single featuring Luna De La Torre on vocals.

Night Nail’s sound draws on influences including Echo & the Bunnymen, The Comsat Angels, Trisomie 21, The Cult, The Sound, Christian Death, Wire, The Contortions, Clock DVA and The Cure. “Feelings Are Monsters” is the third single from the band’s upcoming album “Infinite Fountain.”

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