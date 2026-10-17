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Swiss dark wave act Nachtschleife released the single “Suizid” (“Suicide”) on October 16, 2026, through Echozone. The digital single previews the band’s upcoming album, “Systemabfall,” and addresses mental health crises, despair and loneliness.

“Suizid” does not try to offer simple answers to that despair. Instead, the song makes visible the moment when a person can no longer see a way out, a subject Nachtschleife say is still too often left unspoken. The band frame the release as a call to pay attention to people in crisis, describing it as a message aimed equally at those affected and at the people around them.

Musically, “Suizid” combines dark wave, dark electro and industrial textures with an expressive vocal performance. The track runs 4 minutes 14 seconds and is part of the broader theme of “Systemabfall,” which Nachtschleife describe as centered on a society in which people are expected to keep functioning even when they have reached their limits mentally.

<a href="https://nachtschleife.bandcamp.com/track/suizid" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Suizid by Nachtschleife</a>

An official animated video for “Suizid” is available on YouTube.

About Nachtschleife

Nachtschleife is a dark wave and dark electro project from Geuensee, Switzerland, formed by Stephanie Abromeit (also known for her project Beffibelle), Bernd Abromeit (Tonschleifer) and Ulf Müller, whose other projects include Projekt Ich, The Grab Society, SMOTCH, M.U.N.T Connection, Tränenwelten and U.M. Fiedel. The trio came together by chance on April 1, 2026, growing out of a series of collaborative remix projects before evolving into an independent act with its own identity.

Nachtschleife released its debut single, “Microgram,” on July 17, 2026 through Echozone, exploring medication dependency and emotional emptiness. “Suizid,” out October 16, 2026, is the project’s second single and the first track revealed from the upcoming album “Systemabfall.”

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