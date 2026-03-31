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Belgian electro-wave project Neon Electronics have put the new 12-inch EP “Liberation” on preorder via Oráculo Records. The release comes as a black 180-gram vinyl limited to 300 copies with shipping around May 27-30. The EP includes remixes by Ancient Methods and Patrick Codenys of Front 242.

Oráculo Records describes the EP as “the final chapter in the journey of Dirk Da Davo.” The material was recorded by Dirk Da Davo, while Glenn Keteleer and Pieter-Jan Theunis. Keteleer handled production and mixing on the non-remix material, Daniel Hallhuber mastered the release for vinyl at Young and Cold Studios.

The tracklist runs as follows: “Liberation”, “Justification Unknown (Original Mix)”, “Justification Unknown (Ancient Methods Remix)”, “Nothing For Nothing (Original Mix)”, “Nothing For Nothing (Patrick Codenys -Front 242- N4N Convict Remix)”, “One Word, One Crime”, and “Disappear”. The digital edition adds “Walking Around” as a bonus track.

<a href="https://oraculorecords.bandcamp.com/album/liberation" rel="noopener">Liberation by NEON ELECTRONICS</a>

About Neon Electronics

Neon Electronics is the project of Dirk Da Davo, known from The Neon Judgement. The electronic dance project mixes electro-wave, EBM, post-punk and related electronic music.

The project’s first release was the self-titled album “Neon Electronics” in 1999 and “U B There”. Next were the albums “Swingers Delight”, followed by “Monkey Ever After” in 2007. The 2013 compilation “99TO12COMP” pulled material from the 1999 debut CD up until 2012’s “Keylogger” CD.

“System Rivièra” followed in 2003 on CD and in 2009 as a digital edition, alongside “Better Way” with The Hacker. Later came “Keylogger”, the “Toyboy” EP in 2013, and the album “ne” in 2015.

While Neon Electronics began as a solo project, Glenn Keteleer had already been involved for years, and Pieter-Jan Theunis joined around 2014/15. By the time of “Apollo”, the core lineup consisted of Dirk Da Davo, Glenn Keteleer and Pieter-Jan Theunis.

Oráculo had already worked with the project on the “Mondriaan” vinyl in late 2018, ahead of “Apollo” in April 2019. The project issued a new version of “Factory Walk” in December 2024, followed by “Nothing For Nothing” in July 2025 and “Justification Unknown” in February 2026. “Liberation” now pulls that recent run together on vinyl.

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