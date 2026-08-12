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Project Pitchfork, the Hamburg group that mixes dark wave, electro-industrial and dark electro elements, released “Quantum Mechanics” on 12 August 2011 through Trisol. The album turns 15 this year. It arrived one year after “Continuum Ride” (2010) and appeared on CD, as a strictly limited double-CD book edition of 2,000 copies, and digitally.

Peter Spilles wrote and produced the album, Chris von Rautenkranz mastered it at Soundgarden Tonstudio, Ingo Römling created the artwork and Jens Howorka took the band photography. The ten-track album runs “Freeze in Silence,” “Lament,” “Run for Cover,” “Radical Business,” “Mute Spectators,” “Quantum Mechanics,” “The Queen of Time and Space,” “Splice,” “We Will Descend” and “You Rest in My Heart.” The book edition, bound with thread stitching and packed with a 40-page booklet of lyrics and additional artwork, adds a bonus disc holding the exclusive tracks “Tempest” and “Insomnia,” remixes of “Freeze in Silence,” “Run for Cover” and “Lament,” and an instrumental version of the title track. In December 2019, Trisol reissued “Quantum Mechanics” as a limited 2LP and 2CD set. The album streams on Spotify.

About Project Pitchfork

Project Pitchfork started in Hamburg, Germany, where vocalist and composer Peter Spilles and keyboardist Dirk Scheuber began collaborating in 1989. The pair played their first concert in Hamburg in February 1990 and recorded the demo “K.N.K.A.” that same year. Their debut album “Dhyani” followed in May 1991 on Hypnobeat, and 1992 brought both “Lam-‘Bras,” which introduced vocalist Patricia Nigiani, and “Entities.”

In 1994 the band moved to Off Beat for “IO,” whose singles “Renascence” and “Carrion” brought them into the German charts. A year later they founded their own imprint Candyland Entertainment, issued “Alpha Omega” and supported Rammstein on selected tour dates. The late 1990s produced “¡Chakra:Red!” and the concept album “Eon:Eon,” while the 2000s added “Daimonion,” the “NUN” trilogy built around “Inferno,” and “Kaskade” (2005).

On Trisol, the group released “Dream, Tiresias!” and “Continuum Ride” before “Quantum Mechanics” arrived in August 2011. “Black” (2013), “Blood” (2014) and “Look Up, I’m Down There” (2016) followed, and the space-oriented trilogy of “Akkretion,” “Fragment” and “Elysium” was completed in 2024. The current line-up centres on Peter Spilles with keyboardist Jürgen Jansen and drummers Achim Färber and Christian “Leo” Leonhardt; co-founder Dirk Scheuber left the group in 2021. The 15th anniversary of “Quantum Mechanics” places the album back in that timeline, early in the band’s 2010s run on Trisol.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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