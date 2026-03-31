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(By our correspondent Janos Janurik) On 24 April, Mortality Tables, the record label specialising in fine electronic music, is set to delight Alka fans with a fantastic collection of remixes.

“Gravity” is a collection of remixes derived from the tracks of “The Magnitude Weighs Heavy”, the 2025 album by the Philadelphia-based producer Alka.

This compilation unveils fresh dimensions and routes within the original pieces and includes remixes from Alka’s collaborators Vince Clarke, Scanner, Veryan, Pascal Gabriel (Stubbleman), Gareth Jones and Simon Fisher Turner, among others.

Additionally, Gravity includes remixes of ‘Scrapple’ from his 2020 album for Vince Clarke’s VeryRecords, titled “Regarding the Auguries”. The collection is rounded out by a 2018 live rendition of “Over the Hills and Vales” plus “We Are Free Forms” and a remix of “Truncate”, both of which were first featured on the VeryRecords album “The Colour of Terrible Crystal” (2017).

Gravity will be available on 24 April in a limited-edition CD with 13 tracks and an unlimited, expanded digital version that includes an extra remix from Scanner, the complete Simon Fisher Turner remix of “Antiquity Broke”, and a rare track titled “Multiple”.

Alka ‘Gravity’ Tracklist

Twilight (Perdurabo Remix) Unravel (Starkey & Alka Remix) Enchanté (Stubbleman Remix) Truncate (Alka Tokyo Remix) Alnitak, Alnilam, Mintaka (Gareth Jones Remix) Soliloquy (Vince Clarke Remix) Folding Skies (Textbeak Folded Grind Remix) Unravel (Scanner Remix) Antiquity Broke (Simon Fisher Turner Antique Fire Remix Edit) Scrapple (Alka Myanmar Remix) What Becomes (Mick Chillage Remix) Enchanté (Veryan Remix) Over Hills and Vales + We Are Free Forms (Live) Soliloquy (Scanner Remix) – Digital Edition Only Multiple – Digital Edition Only Antiquity Broke (Simon Fisher Turner Antique Fire Remix) – Digital Edition Only

The album, which will be available on CD and as a digital download, can be ordered from the Mortality Tables website from 24 April onwards.

About Alka

Philadelphia-based electronic producer Alka is the project of Bryan Michael. He started the project in 2000 as an outlet for his own electronic compositions after earlier work in bands around Philadelphia. What began as a solo project later developed into a broader unit with Todd Steponick and visual artist-vocalist Erika Tele, who became part of the project’s live and studio activity.

Alka’s career started with a release on Roger O’Donnell’s 99X/10 Records in 2005, followed by the EP “A Theory of Naught” in 2006. The next full-length releases were “Principles of Suffocation” in 2007, “A Dog Lost in the Woods” in 2009, and “Compounded” in 2011.

Vince Clarke’s VeryRecords later issued “The Colour of Terrible Crystal” on October 13, 2017, and “Regarding The Auguries” on October 9, 2020. Alka’s latest full-length is “The Magnitude Weighs Heavy”, released on September 25, 2025 through Mortality Tables in digital and limited CD formats.

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