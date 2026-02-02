Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out today February 2, 2026, is the brand new single from the Belgian electro-wave project Neon Electronics. “Justification Unknown“, released via DanceDelic-D, is the follow-up to last summer’s single “Nothing For Nothing”.

Alongside the single, the band has confirmed an upcoming live date with Siglo XX at De Casino in Sint-Niklaas on October 24, 2026, and has announced that a vinyl edition is in preparatio.

For this single the recording line-up was as following: Dirk Da Davo (vocals and guitar), Glenn Keteleer (electronica and pipe) and Pieter-Jan Theunis (bass guitar). The track is produced by Dirk Da Davo and Glenn Keteleer, with end production and mastering handled by Keteleer.

About Neon Electronics

Neon Electronics is the electronic project of Belgian musician Dirk Da Davo (Dirk Timmermans), known as one half of influential Leuven band The Neon Judgement. He launched the project in the late 1990s as a parallel outlet for his electro-groove material, initially as a studio-focused side project while The Neon Judgement remained active.

From the outset, Neon Electronics focused on an electronic dance sound that draws on both modern club music and the darker, new-wave-rooted synth work associated with The Neon Judgement. Co-productions involved artists such as The Hacker, David Carretta and Franz & Shape.

The first single, “U.B. There”, appeared in 1999 and was later included in the compilation “99TO12COMP“. Over time, Neon Electronics evolved from a solo studio project into a full band. By the period leading up to the album “Apollo“, the core line-up consisted of Dirk Da Davo (vocals and guitar), Glenn Keteleer (electronica and pipe) and Pieter-Jan Theunis (bass guitar).

In December 2024, the project released a new version of the 1982 The Neon Judgement track “Factory Walk” to coincide with support dates for Front 242 in Ghent.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)