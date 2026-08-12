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Karlsruhe, Germany industrial death-wave trio Bleak Monday has released a video for Shelter, a single issued on Bandcamp on July 31, 2026. The track is drawn from Bleak Monday’s upcoming debut album, “Bad Music”, which does not yet have a confirmed release date.

The video for “Shelter” was directed by Natascha Gaballo. It is the latest visual release from the band, which has built its catalogue independently since forming in December 2022.

“Shelter” follows Bleak Monday’s 2024 single “Human Needs”, released December 13, 2024, and the band’s earlier EP “flies”. The new track continues the project’s industrial death-wave sound, pairing distorted guitar and synth textures with vocalist Kim Ryder’s delivery.

About Bleak Monday

Bleak Monday formed in Karlsruhe, Germany, in December 2022. The trio is made up of Kim Ryder (vocals), Yann Lauer (guitar and feedback) and Sebastian “Hubu” Huber (synths, drums and bass). The band began playing live in early 2023 and has since shared stages with acts including Das Kinn, Nils Keppel, The Body and Ministry.

Bleak Monday released its debut EP, “flies”, followed by the single “Human Needs” on December 13, 2024. Both releases, along with “Shelter”, are self-released through the band’s Bandcamp page. “Shelter” is presented as an early single from Bleak Monday’s forthcoming debut album, “Bad Music”.

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