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Swedish-Norwegian electronic artist Karin Park has released “Sing Your Sorrow“, the first single from her upcoming EP “EVO”, due on May 8, 2026 via Size Records. The single is out together with an official video directed by Simon Silverdahl.

Park says: “Sing Your Sorrow is about wanting to take someone else’s sorrows upon oneself to relieve them from suffering. I wrote this for my daughter Lydia.”

The upcoming four-track EP “EVO” will consist of “Try”, “Explodera”, “Shadow” and “Sing Your Sorrow”. The release was recorded with Anthony Belguise and is the first part of a trilogy inspired by Hilma af Klint.

About the videoclip director Simon Silverdahl says: “There’s a rare magic in working with a true artist where the ideas just flow. We took our local roots and turned them into a romanticized piece. It was effortless, inspiring, and pure joy.”

About Karin Park

Karin Maria Erika Park was born in Djura, Sweden, and began her recording career in Bergen, Norway. She debuted with “Superworldunknown” in 2003, followed by “Change Your Mind” in 2006 and “Ashes To Gold” in 2009. Her career then continued with “Highwire Poetry” in 2012 and “Apocalypse Pop” in 2015, marking the shift into the synth-driven and darker electronic work.

Later releases included the “Blue Roses” EP in 2018, “Church Of Imagination” in 2020, the collaborative album “Alter” with Lustmord in 2021, and “Private Collection” in 2022.

Outside her solo material, she co-wrote Margaret Berger’s Eurovision entry “I Feed You My Love” and has also been active with Årabrot, which she fronts alongside her husband.

A week ago, we already posted an interview with Karin Park.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. side-line.com

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