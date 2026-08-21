Ministry released “We Hate” on August 21, 2026 via Cleopatra Records, the second single from final album “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)”, out October 30.

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Ministry released “We Hate” on August 21, 2026 through Cleopatra Records, the second single from the industrial band’s final studio album, “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)“, due October 30. A video directed by Joshua Bradford premieres the same day at 18:00 Central European Summer Time.

The single takes Donald Trump as its subject. A press release from Red Sand PR states that Al Jourgensen and the band “felt it necessary to give ‘Trumplethinskin’ a dose of his own medicine”. Bradford, a former Revolting Cocks bandmate of Jourgensen, also directed the video for “Burned Out”, the album’s first single, issued in July.

Where ‘We Hate’ sits on ‘Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)’

“We Hate” is track four of ten. The album closes with “We’re Still Here”, the only track to feature former Ministry bassist Paul Barker, his only appearance on the record. The rest of it was cut with Jourgensen’s current line-up: guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D’Amour, synth player John Bechdel and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña.

“Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” arrives on vinyl in several variants, on CD, on cassette and digitally. Track seven, “The White Man Lied”, appears only on the CD and digital editions and is left off the cassette and vinyl pressings. The full tracklist reads:

Crickets Voices of Hate Clown Car We Hate Delete Grifter The White Man Lied Singularity Burned Out We’re Still Here (feat. Paul Barker)

The album is followed by a farewell touring cycle. The European leg runs to 21 shows with Die Krupps as special guests, opening in Utrecht on April 2, 2027 and closing in Helsinki on May 1. Meet-and-greet packages sold through soundrink.co include a photo opportunity with Jourgensen, a laminate pass, a silkscreen poster and a European tour coin.

April 2, 2027 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Ronda

April 3, 2027 – Saarbrücken, Germany – Garage

April 4, 2027 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

April 6, 2027 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 7, 2027 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

April 9, 2027 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

April 10, 2027 – London, UK – Troxy

April 12, 2027 – Paris, France – Bataclan

April 14, 2027 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

April 15, 2027 – Barcelona, Spain – Paral-lel

April 17, 2027 – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks

April 18, 2027 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

April 19, 2027 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

April 21, 2027 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín

April 22, 2027 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

April 24, 2027 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

April 25, 2027 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36

April 26, 2027 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio

April 27, 2027 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

April 29, 2027 – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan

May 1, 2027 – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture

About Ministry

Ministry was formed in Chicago in 1981 by Al Jourgensen. The project started with synth-pop material issued as 12-inch singles on the newly founded Wax Trax! Records, followed by the debut album “With Sympathy” on Arista Records in 1983. Jourgensen moved the band toward a harsher, sample-driven sound across “Twitch” (1986), “The Land of Rape and Honey” (1988) and “The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste” (1989), then reached its widest audience with “Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs” (1992), which brought the first of six Grammy nominations. Paul Barker played bass and co-produced through that period and left in 2003.

Eight further albums followed before Jourgensen shut the band down in 2013. Ministry returned in 2018 with “AmeriKKKant”, then issued “Moral Hygiene” (2021) and “HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES” (2024). In March 2025 the band released “The Squirrely Years Revisited” on Cleopatra Records, a set of re-recorded songs from its early synth-pop catalogue, and followed it with first-ever official videos for “Everyday Is Halloween” and “I’ll Do Anything For You” and a Jurgen Engler remix of the live track “Dancing Alone” in March 2026. Alongside Ministry, Jourgensen has run Revolting Cocks, Lard, Pailhead and Surgical Meth Machine; Barker returned to recording as Lead Into Gold in 2023. “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” is billed as the band’s 17th and last studio album, and “We Hate” is its second single.

For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them

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