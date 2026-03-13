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Ministry has released “Dancing Alone” via Cleopatra Records, alongside an official music video. The new Ministry “Dancing Alone” single is actually a remix by Die Krupps founder Jurgen Engler of an old track that predates the debut album “With Sympathy” (1983) by Ministry.

A live recording from Chicago in March 1982 already appeared on the 2015 “Trax! Box” set and later on “Chicago / Detroit 1982”. The release is part of a series of releases where Cleopatra Records return to the early Ministry material. The 2025 archival set “The Squirrely Years Revisited” and the first official video for “Everyday Is Halloween” is part of that ‘treasure’ hunt.

About Ministry

Ministry was founded in Chicago in 1981 by Al Jourgensen. The project emerged from the same local scene that connected him to Wax Trax! founders Jim Nash and Danny Flesher.At first Ministry worked with synthesizers, drum machines, and a rotating early lineup built around Jourgensen. Drummer Stephen George for instance was among the early members, while Jourgensen remains the only original member still in the band. The group released a series of early 12-inch singles through Wax Trax! before issuing its debut album, “With Sympathy”, on Arista in May 1983.

After the Arista period, Ministry shifted course. The 1984 Wax Trax! single “All Day” / “(Every Day Is) Halloween” and the 1985 single “Over the Shoulder” dropped the synth-pop sound of the debut and an industrial sound entered. That shift became fully visible on “Twitch” in 1986, followed by the albums “The Land of Rape and Honey” (1988), “The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste” (1989), and “Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs” (1992). Paul Barker became a central collaborator from this period onward, contributing to the band’s studio identity across the late 1980s and 1990s.

The later catalogue includes “Filth Pig” (1996), “Dark Side of the Spoon” (1999), “Animositisomina” (2003), “Houses of the Molé” (2004), “Rio Grande Blood” (2006), and “The Last Sucker” (2007). After a breakup, Ministry re-formed in 2011 and released “Relapse” (2012) and “From Beer to Eternity” (2013), then continued with “AmeriKKKant” (2018), “Moral Hygiene” (2021), and “Hopiumforthemasses” (2024).

The band signed with Cleopatra Records in late 2024 and followed that move with “The Squirrely Years Revisited” in 2025, a studio return to material from the band’s starting years..

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