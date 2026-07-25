Ministry will release final album “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” on 30 October 2026 via Cleopatra Records, sharing the single “Burned Out.”

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Ministry will release its final studio album, “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery),” on 30 October 2026 via Cleopatra Records. The band shares the first single, “Burned Out,” alongside a farewell tour billed as the “Goodbye” tour.

Frontman Al Jourgensen confirmed that this will be the band’s 17th and last studio album, closing out a project he formed in Chicago in 1981. A press release describes the closing chapter as Jourgensen having “a few final things to say about the state of the world, those in charge and how we should all collectively move forward.”

The current lineup features Jourgensen alongside guitarists Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, bassist Paul D’Amour, sampler and synth player John Bechdel, and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña. Former member Paul Barker returns as a guest on the closing track, “We’re Still Here.”

<a href="https://ministry.bandcamp.com/track/burned-out" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Burned Out by Ministry</a>

“Burned Out” is an industrial-metal track released on Bandcamp on 24 July 2026. Its accompanying music video mixes live action and animation, created by Joshua Bradford, Jourgensen’s former Revolting Cocks bandmate. The lyrics reference the Epstein files, ICE and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” arrives on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats. The tracklist is:

Crickets Voices of Hate Clown Car We Hate Delete Grifter The White Man Lied Singularity Burned Out We’re Still Here (feat. Paul Barker)

Ministry will play a handful of previously announced US shows this fall, then open the international “Goodbye” tour in Europe next spring with support from Die Krupps.

15 September – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks (with Acid Bath)

20 September – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life

3 October – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed (with Acid Bath)

24 October – Fort Worth, TX – Sick New World Texas

2 April – Utrecht, Netherlands – Ronda (with Die Krupps)

3 April – Saarbrücken, Germany – Garage (with Die Krupps)

4 April – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique (with Die Krupps)

6 April – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse (with Die Krupps)

7 April – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia (with Die Krupps)

9 April – Nottingham, UK – Rock City (with Die Krupps)

10 April – London, UK – Troxy (with Die Krupps)

12 April – Paris, France – Bataclan (with Die Krupps)

14 April – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera (with Die Krupps)

15 April – Barcelona, Spain – Paral·lel (with Die Krupps)

17 April – Lausanne, Switzerland – Docks (with Die Krupps)

18 April – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle (with Die Krupps)

19 April – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer (with Die Krupps)

21 April – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín (with Die Krupps)

22 April – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja (with Die Krupps)

24 April – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle (with Die Krupps)

25 April – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36 (with Die Krupps)

26 April – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio (with Die Krupps)

27 April – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller (with Die Krupps)

29 April – Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan (with Die Krupps)

1 May – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture (with Die Krupps)

A full US leg of the farewell tour has not yet been announced.

About Ministry

Ministry was formed in Chicago in 1981 by Al Jourgensen, initially releasing synth-pop material before shifting toward the industrial and EBM-influenced sound that defined the band’s breakthrough releases on Wax Trax! Records. The band’s catalog includes “The Land of Rape and Honey” (1988) and “Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs” (1992), releases that helped shape the industrial metal genre through the following decades. Ministry has continued releasing new material and revisiting its catalog in recent years: the band issued its 16th album, “Hopiumforthemasses,” in March 2024, and in 2025 released “The Squirrely Years Revisited,” a reworking of its early synth-pop material, via Cleopatra Records. Ministry followed with first-ever official music videos for older tracks “Everyday Is Halloween” and “I’ll Do Anything For You,” and a Jurgen Engler remix of the live track “Dancing Alone” in March 2026. “Hate To Go (Take Out Or Delivery)” is billed as Ministry’s 17th and final studio album, closing the band’s catalog with contributions from its current touring lineup and a guest appearance from former bassist Paul Barker.

Based in Wrocław, I work as a music journalist and photographer covering electro, industrial, EBM, gothic, and darkwave. My work includes features and live coverage, as well as concert, portrait, promo, and theater photography. What interests me most is the connection between artistic intention, what the work communicates, and what unfolds live on stage, all in pursuit of the bigger picture behind the music.

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