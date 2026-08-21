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Leipzig darkwave project Kalte Steine released “Drowning” on 20 August 2026 as a self-released digital single. The track runs 4:39 and is available on Bandcamp and on streaming services. It is the project’s sixth single and the second sung entirely in English, following “Crying Out” from June 2026.

Kalte Steine mix darkwave and post-punk: drum machine, bass, a spare guitar figure and vocals set well back in delay and reverb. On “Drowning” a field recording of waves opens the track before the rhythm section enters, and buzzing analogue synthesizers arrive about a minute in.

<a href="https://kaltesteine.bandcamp.com/track/drowning" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Drowning by Kalte Steine</a>

Where ‘Drowning’ sits in the Kalte Steine catalogue

The project’s first four singles, “Shattered”, “Dysthymia”, “Wüste aus Beton” and “Kinder der Nacht”, were sung in German and appeared on Bandcamp in June 2026. “Crying Out”, issued on 29 June 2026, was the first Kalte Steine track written and sung in English. “Drowning” continues in that language.

All six tracks are self-released. Kalte Steine has no label, no album and no Discogs entry, and sells its catalogue directly through Bandcamp at a per-track price. The digital track download is offered in MP3, FLAC and 24-bit/44.1 kHz formats.

About Kalte Steine

Kalte Steine is a darkwave and post-punk project based in Leipzig, Germany. The project releases under its own name without a label and has not published a lineup, so the number of people involved is not documented.

Recording activity began in mid-2026. Four German-language singles, “Shattered”, “Dysthymia”, “Wüste aus Beton” and “Kinder der Nacht”, went up on Bandcamp in June 2026, tagged by the project as alternative, darkwave, goth, gothic and post-punk. Those tracks set out the recording approach the project has kept since: drum machine, bass, single-line guitar, synthesizer, and vocals treated with delay and reverb rather than pushed forward in the mix.

“Crying Out” arrived on 29 June 2026 and switched the writing to English. “Drowning” followed on 20 August 2026 as the second English-language track and the sixth release overall. Both are available on Bandcamp and on streaming platforms, and no physical edition has been issued.

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