Mesh release an official video for “Fallen Angel,” the title track from their mini-album of the same name, due 27 November on Dependent Records.

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Mesh have released an official video for “Fallen Angel”, the uptempo title track from their upcoming mini-album of the same name, due 27 November 2026 on Dependent Records. The British duo of Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn describe the nine-track mini-album as an addendum to this year’s album “The Truth Doesn’t Matter,” built from songs written during that album’s touring cycle.

Richard Silverthorn traces the song back to an earlier working title: “The track, ‘Fallen Angel,’ was born out of a piece of music with the working title ‘Pivot.'” “Mark came up with an inspired lyric and the finished song stood out as more than just a B-side. Enjoy!”

The video follows the release plan Mesh laid out when the mini-album’s tracklist was revealed in September: pre-orders opened 24 September alongside the fourth single from “The Truth Doesn’t Matter,” “Trying to Save You,” and the “Fallen Angel” title track itself arrived as a single on 21 October with this video, ahead of the full CD and vinyl release next month.

The mini-album combines four newly written songs (“Fallen Angel,” “Protect Your Neck,” “Not This Time” and “The Meeting of the Broken”) with the first physical release of “Tilt,” two versions of “Trying to Save You,” a live recording of “The Truth Doesn’t Matter,” and an extended version of “Fallen Angel” itself. Hockings and Silverthorn wrote, recorded and produced the record with Vaughn George on live keyboards and Sean Suleman on live drums, at Mesh HQ and The Summerhouse in Bristol, and mixed by Olaf Wollschläger and Mesh at Cottonbeat Studio in Burscheid, Germany. “Fallen Angel” is set for release as a jewel-case CD, a clear vinyl LP limited to 500 copies, and a standard black vinyl LP.

<a href="https://mesh-uk.bandcamp.com/album/fallen-angel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fallen Angel by Mesh</a>

About Mesh

Mesh are a British electronic band from Bristol, formed in 1991 when singer Mark Hockings and keyboard player Richard Silverthorn met at a concert. Silverthorn’s former bandmate Neil Taylor soon joined on keyboards. Signed to the Swedish label Memento Materia, the trio released the EP “Fragile” in 1994, followed by the album “In This Place Forever” in 1996 and the breakthrough “The Point At Which It Falls Apart” in 1999. Sony Records picked the band up for 2002’s “Who Watches Over Me,” and 2006’s “We Collide” was produced by former Depeche Mode producer Gareth Jones.

Taylor left in 2006 and Hockings and Silverthorn continued as a duo with an augmented live line-up, signing to Dependent Records for Europe and Metropolis Records for the Americas. German producer Olaf Wollschläger, who produced 2009’s “A Perfect Solution,” has worked with the band on every record since. “Automation Baby” (2013) topped the European Alternative Charts, and “Looking Skyward” (2016) reached number 12 in Germany. Mesh announced “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” with the single “Exile” in January 2026, followed by “Hey Stranger” in February and “This World” in March, then toured behind the album through the spring. “Fallen Angel,” built from songs Hockings and Silverthorn wrote during that touring cycle, now carries the story into a mini-album of its own.

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