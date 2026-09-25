Mesh reveal ‘Fallen Angel’ mini-album tracklist

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Mesh will release the mini-album “Fallen Angel” on Dependent Records on 27 November 2026. The British duo of Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn describe the nine-track record as an addendum to this year’s album “The Truth Doesn’t Matter” rather than the start of a new chapter, built from songs that grew out of writing sessions the pair started after touring behind that record.

The label had asked for a fourth single from “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”; Hockings and Silverthorn instead wrote enough new material for close to half an album of additional songs. “Fallen Angel” combines four newly written tracks with remixes and a live recording, offering what the band calls a deeper dive into the themes of “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”.

Pre-orders for “Fallen Angel” open on 24 September, the same day the mini-album’s fourth single from that campaign, “Trying to Save You”, arrives on streaming platforms in a mix by Olaf Wollschläger. The title track follows as a single on 21 October with a new music video featuring the band, ahead of the full CD and vinyl release on 27 November. The tracklist:

Fallen Angel

Protect Your Neck

Not This Time

The Meeting of the Broken

Tilt

Trying to Save You (single mix)

The Truth Doesn’t Matter (live, recorded on this tour)

Fallen Angel (extended version)

Trying to Save You (remix)

“Fallen Angel”, “Protect Your Neck”, “Not This Time” and “The Meeting of the Broken” are entirely new songs; “Tilt” receives its first physical release. Mark Hockings and Richard Silverthorn wrote and recorded all tracks and produced the mini-album with Vaughn George on live keyboards and Sean Suleman on live drums; it was recorded at Mesh HQ and The Summerhouse in Bristol, mixed by Olaf Wollschläger and Mesh at Cottonbeat Studio in Burscheid, Germany, with additional mastering by Wollschläger. Mark Hockings supplied the artwork and photography, with additional artwork, editing and layout by Nico Janse van Rensburg. “Fallen Angel” will be released as a jewel case CD, a limited clear vinyl LP capped at 500 copies, and a standard black vinyl LP; the CD and a KitAlbum Tour Edition will be available at Mesh’s live shows roughly six weeks ahead of the wider release. Distribution runs through SPKR.

At least two of the new songs will be played live starting with Mesh’s show in Krefeld, Germany, on 1 October. The band’s confirmed live dates through November:

1 October 2026 – Krefeld, Germany – Kulturfabrik

2 October 2026 – Braunschweig, Germany – Westand

3 October 2026 – Dresden, Germany – Reithalle Strasse E

4 October 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus

5 November 2026 – Łódź, Poland – Klub Scenografia

6 November 2026 – Halle/Saale, Germany – Capitol

7 November 2026 – Liberec, Czech Republic – Dům Kultury Liberec (Sever Synth Festival)

Hockings and Silverthorn also confirmed that “Looking Skyward” is set to return on red vinyl “very, very soon”, and that “Who Watches Over Me?” will receive a 25th-anniversary reissue in 2027 as an art book edition with refreshed artwork, following the return of its rights from Sony Music; that album will also return to streaming platforms next year. The details emerged during a Zoom Q&A with Hockings and Silverthorn on 22 September, which Mesh had previously teased as previewing an “unusual release”.

About Mesh

Mesh formed in 1991 in the UK when vocalist and guitarist Mark Hockings and keyboard player and vocalist Richard Silverthorn began writing together, later joined by keyboardist Neil Taylor. The band released the “Fragile” EP in 1994 and its debut album, “In This Place Forever”, in 1996, followed by “The Point at Which It Falls Apart” in 1999, reissued in a 25th-anniversary edition in 2024. The major-label release “Who Watches Over Me?” in 2002 widened the band’s European audience, especially in Germany, and 2006’s “We Collide” was produced with former Depeche Mode collaborator Gareth Jones. “Automation Baby” (2013) reached number 33 on the German album chart, and “Looking Skyward” (2016) climbed to number 12 there. Mesh continued as the core duo of Hockings and Silverthorn, touring with drummer Sean Suleman and additional live keyboard players, and added Vaughn George to the live lineup in April 2023. Hockings also records solo as Blackcarburning, releasing the album “Watching Sleepers” and the EP “Divide Us”. Mesh’s most recent album, “The Truth Doesn’t Matter”, arrived in 2026 on Dependent Records, preceded by the singles “Exile”, “Hey Stranger” and “This World” and followed by a European tour; “Fallen Angel”, out 27 November 2026, extends that album cycle with new songs, remixes and a live recording.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them