German synthpop project Meersein releases the single “Ruins” on October 30, with its music video premiering on Side-Line a day ahead of release.

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German synthpop project Meersein releases the single “Ruins” on October 30, 2026. The track is taken from the upcoming album “Perfection,” whose release date has not yet been announced. The accompanying music video premieres on Side-Line a day ahead of the single’s release.

Meersein is the solo project of Oldenburg-based artist and radio presenter Jan Schütz. “Ruins” explores the consequences of relentless ambition and environmental destruction, built around the recurring line “We pushed too hard, we went too far.” The lyrics describe a civilization in decline: poisoned air, collapsing skyscrapers, burning forests and a sun reduced to a cold, distant observer.

Schütz mixed and mastered the track himself. “Ruins” is released independently as a digital single.

“Ruins” can be pre-saved via DistroKid. The album “Perfection” is available for pre-order through Meersein’s official shop.

About Meersein

Meersein is a solo synthpop and darkwave project run by Oldenburg, Germany-based artist and radio presenter Jan Schütz, blending the sound of 1980s synth music with dark atmospheres and contemporary electronic production.

Side-Line’s coverage of the project dates back to December 2022, when Meersein released its third single, “Speechless”, in an acoustic version. It was followed in April 2023 by “Her Slave”, a single and video featuring post-punk act Corlyx, and in June 2023 by the single and video “Haunting”.

In January 2026, Meersein released “Tide Myself” as the first single and video from the EP “Ocean,” followed in April 2026 by the EP’s second single, “Ariel”. “Ruins” now introduces Meersein’s next chapter, the upcoming album “Perfection,” which explores the boundaries between human ambition, imperfection and the world it creates.

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