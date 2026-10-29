October 29, 2026

Dark Minimal Project releases ‘I’m Not in Love’ on Danse Macabre Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026

French dark electro duo Dark Minimal Project releases “I’m Not in Love,” out October 16 on Danse Macabre Records and taken from an album due in 2027.

Dark Minimal Project, Guillaume VDR and Ange Vesper
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French dark electro duo Dark Minimal Project released the single “I’m Not in Love” on October 16, 2026, via Danse Macabre Records. It is the first single from an upcoming album due in 2027.

Related newsDark Minimal Project and dBoy of Je T’aime release 'And Sometimes' EP

Guillaume VDR wrote the words and music and handles voices and keyboards; Ange Vesper plays keyboards and pads. Peter Rainman produced the track with Dark Minimal Project and handled mixing and mastering.

“I’m Not in Love” is available now on Bandcamp.

About Dark Minimal Project

Dark Minimal Project is a Lille-based electro darkwave duo formed in 2022 by Guillaume VDR and Ange Vesper. The pair released their debut album, “Cold Black Room,” that year, referencing Depeche Mode’s “Satellite” from “A Broken Frame.” A second album, “Ghost Of Modern Times,” followed in 2023, with arrangement and mixing by Peter Rainman and a tracklist structured as a chronological story between a human and a droid.

The duo’s 2025 album, “Pleasure Is A Sin,” was followed in May 2026 by the EP “And Sometimes,” featuring dBoy of the Paris cold-wave trio Je T’aime on four of its five tracks. Dark Minimal Project has also worked with Front 242, Dominatrix and Das Ich on past remixes.

“I’m Not in Love,” released October 16, 2026 on Danse Macabre Records, is the first single from a new Dark Minimal Project album due in 2027.

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