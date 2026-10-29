Nena’s ‘Chokmah’ turns 25 on 29 October

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German singer Nena released “Chokmah” on 29 October 2001 through Eastwest Records. The album turns 25 this year.

Florian Sitzmann produced “Chokmah,” whose title takes its name from the Hebrew word for wisdom. The thirteen-track album runs: “Chokmah,” “Heute hab ich die Sonne mit dem Mond verwechselt,” “Carpe diem,” “Lass die Leinen los,” “Ich hör mir zu,” “Lichtarbeiter,” “Rede lieber nicht zu viel,” “Kann schon sein,” “Silbermond,” “Club der Leisen,” “Du gibst,” “Leuchtturm” and “Dafür ist das Leben zu kurz.”

About Nena

Gabriele Susanne Kerner, known professionally as Nena, began her career fronting the Neue Deutsche Welle band Nena, which took her nickname as its name. The group scored an international hit in 1983 with “99 Luftballons,” propelling the self-titled album onto charts worldwide before the band split in 1987. Nena continued as a solo artist through the late 1980s and 1990s, recording in both German and, briefly, English.

“Chokmah” arrived in 2001 as part of a run of German-language solo albums bridging Nena’s earlier new-wave period and her career resurgence later in the decade, which included a string of greatest-hits and covers collections and a string of German chart-topping albums from the mid-2000s onward. Nena has continued recording and touring in the decades since “Chokmah,” balancing new studio material with revivals of her 1980s catalogue. “Chokmah,” one of the quieter, more introspective records in that run, turns 25 this October.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com