October 29, 2026

Derma-Tek signs with Re:Mission Entertainment

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 29, 2026

American industrial project Derma-Tek has signed with Re:Mission Entertainment, with the single “The World Outside” and album “Waiting To Die” to follow.

Derma-Tek artist Joe Cains, press photo

Derma-Tek (press photo)

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Derma-Tek, the electronic and industrial project of Joe Cains, has signed with Re:Mission Entertainment. The label is set to release a new Derma-Tek single, “The World Outside,” followed by the full-length album “Waiting To Die.”

Derma-Tek’s origins go back to the early 2000s, with several demos and compilation appearances preceding the debut album “Corpus Technological,” released in 2006 on DSBP Records and Noitekk Records. A digital companion release, “Defiled,” followed in 2007. New Derma-Tek tracks then appeared sporadically on label compilations before the project went on hiatus.

Cains revived Derma-Tek in 2022. The EP “Looking For Life” came out in 2024 on DSBP Records. Derma-Tek is now on the roster of Re:Mission Entertainment, with “The World Outside” and “Waiting To Die” still to come.

About Derma-Tek

Derma-Tek is the solo electronic and industrial project of American artist Joe Cains, active since the early 2000s. After a run of demos and compilation appearances, Cains released Derma-Tek’s debut album, “Corpus Technological,” in 2006 on DSBP Records and Noitekk Records, with the digital companion release “Defiled” arriving in 2007. Further Derma-Tek tracks surfaced on label compilations in the years after before the project entered a hiatus.

Derma-Tek returned in 2022, leading to the 2024 EP “Looking For Life” on DSBP Records. Derma-Tek has now joined the roster of Re:Mission Entertainment, with the single “The World Outside” and the full-length album “Waiting To Die” announced as upcoming releases.

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