Zurich multi-instrumentalist Nicolas Balmer shares the video for “Wand,” from his debut album “Leben,” out December 4, 2026 on Subject To Restrictions Discs.

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Zurich-based multi-instrumentalist Nicolas Balmer has shared the official video for “Wand,” taken from his debut solo album “Leben.” The album is out December 4, 2026, on Subject To Restrictions Discs as a vinyl LP and digital release.

“Leben” moves between New Wave, Kraut, rock and electronics. Raw textures, layered noise structures and an intuitive sense of ambient shape the record, which explores loss and self-discovery, despair, love, guilt and forgiveness.

About Nicolas Balmer

Nicolas Balmer is a Zurich-based multi-instrumentalist, producer and synthesizer enthusiast who has worked in contemporary music for over fifteen years, spanning electronic music, theatre and interdisciplinary projects. His other work includes Nico Sun, the experimental duo Gūsū with Xueyan Chen, and Konstant, his collaborative project with Angelo Repetto.

Konstant released its debut album, “Unbändige Kinder,” on Subject To Restrictions Discs and Default Mode Records in 2024.

“Leben” is Balmer’s solo debut album, due December 4, 2026 on Subject To Restrictions Discs as a vinyl LP and digital release. The lead single and video, “Wand,” introduces the record ahead of its release.

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