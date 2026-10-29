Depeche Mode’s ‘Speak & Spell’ turns 45 on 29 October

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Depeche Mode released their debut album on Mute Records on 29 October 1981, with Sire Records handling the United States release two weeks later. “Speak & Spell” is the only Depeche Mode album made with founding songwriter Vince Clarke, who wrote most of its eleven tracks before leaving the band that December. The synth-pop record turns 45 this year.

Daniel Miller co-produced the album with the band at Blackwing Studios in London, working from an 8-track system that left the songs largely recorded live, with few overdubs. Clarke was the only member interested in the production side, and Miller has said he tried to “capture, as best I could, the atmosphere and the vibes of the songs the way I’d seen them live.” The band had built a following through pub and club shows around Basildon and Rayleigh, Essex, before Miller signed them to his independent label after watching them play a support slot.

“Speak & Spell” runs eleven tracks: “New Life”, “I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead”, “Puppets”, “Boys Say Go!”, “Nodisco”, “What’s Your Name?”, “Photographic”, “Tora! Tora! Tora!”, “Big Muff”, “Any Second Now (Voices)” and “Just Can’t Get Enough”. Martin Gore wrote “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and “Big Muff”, his first two contributions to the band’s catalogue; Clarke wrote the rest. Dave Gahan sang lead throughout. Mute issued three singles ahead of the album: “Dreaming of Me” on 20 February 1981, “New Life” on 13 June, which reached number 11 on the UK singles chart, and “Just Can’t Get Enough” in September, which climbed to number 8 and became a live staple the band kept playing into the 2023-2024 Memento Mori tour. The album itself reached number 10 on the UK Albums Chart.

The original UK pressing, catalogue number STUMM5, included “I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead”; international editions swapped it for “Dreaming of Me”. Brian Griffin photographed the sleeve, a swan wrapped in plastic, and went on to shoot the covers of the band’s next four albums. The record was remastered and reissued in 2006 with bonus tracks, in both standard CD and a deluxe CD/SACD+DVD edition.

Clarke left the band shortly after the Speak & Spell tour ended in December 1981, going on to form Yazoo with Alison Moyet. Gore became the band’s sole writer from “A Broken Frame” onward, released the following year.

About Depeche Mode

Vince Clarke, Andy Fletcher and Martin Gore formed a band called Composition of Sound in Basildon, Essex, in 1980, before Gore saw Dave Gahan play a Moog Prodigy synthesiser at a local pub and recruited him as singer. The four played their first show under the new name, taken from a French fashion magazine, on 14 June 1980. Daniel Miller signed the band to his independent label Mute Records after watching them play, and the synth-pop debut “Speak & Spell” followed in October 1981, with Clarke writing most of it.

Clarke’s departure that December left Gore as the band’s writer for everything after “Speak & Spell”, starting with “A Broken Frame” in 1982. Alan Wilder joined the touring line-up that year and became a full member for “Construction Time Again” in 1983, the album on which the band began sampling industrial sounds with producer Gareth Jones. The Berlin sessions that followed produced “Some Great Reward” in 1984, then “Black Celebration” in 1986, “Music for the Masses” in 1987 and “Violator” in 1990, which carried “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence”.

Wilder left in 1995, after “Songs of Faith and Devotion” and its tour. The remaining trio issued “Ultra” in 1997, “Exciter” in 2001, “Playing the Angel” in 2005, “Sounds of the Universe” in 2009, “Delta Machine” in 2013 and “Spirit” in 2017. Fletcher died in May 2022. Gahan and Gore continued as a duo, releasing “Memento Mori” in 2023 and touring it, with the Mexico City shows becoming the concert film “M”. Forty-five years after Mute pressed it, “Speak & Spell” remains the one Depeche Mode album built entirely around Clarke’s songwriting.

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com