Synthpop artist Meersein back with 3rd single ‘Speechless’ in an acoustic version

December 21, 2022 bernard
Synthpop artist Meersein back with 3rd single'Speechless' in an acoustic version

Synthpop artist, Meersein, recently unveiled a third single, “Speechless” in an acoustic version.

In this acoustic version, Meersein sums up the fear of failing someone who seems too good to be true: “We all live in a society that puts us under immense pressure; perfection instead of individuality. The fear of failing every day and not conforming to the norm hinders us even in something as natural and inscrutable as love.”

This is the video for the new single.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

[crypto-donation-box type="tabular"]


Tags:

You may have missed

Synthpop artist Meersein back with 3rd single 'Speechless' in an acoustic version

Synthpop artist Meersein back with 3rd single ‘Speechless’ in an acoustic version

December 21, 2022 bernard
Italy's electronic-ambient project Iluiteq returns in 2023 with an all new album: 'Reflection From The Road' - Check the first single 'In Danger'

Italy’s electronic-ambient project Iluiteq returns in 2023 with an all new album: ‘Reflection From The Road’ – Check the first single ‘In Danger’

December 21, 2022 bernard
Dreampop / post-punk act Cor De Lux prepares new album release with first single and video: 'Syncopated'

Dreampop / post-punk act Cor De Lux prepares new album release with first single and video: ‘Syncopated’

December 21, 2022 bernard
Mondträume singer Madil Hardis announces special solo charity EP, 'Noel', feat. 3 Christmas classics

Mondträume singer Madil Hardis announces special solo charity EP, ‘Noel’, feat. 3 Christmas classics

December 21, 2022 bernard
New EP for Berlin based minimal techno producer Valya Ka: 'Pink'

New EP for Berlin based minimal techno producer Valya Kan to be released on December 23rd: ‘Pink’

December 20, 2022 bernard