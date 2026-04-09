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German synth-pop/dark wave project Meersein has released the single “Ariel“. The track follows “Tide Myself” and is the second single from the new five-track EP “Ocean”, which will be out tomorrow.

“Ariel” reworks the familiar mermaid figure around sacrifice, identity, and transformation. The single keeps Meersein’s synth-pop core in place while inserting post-punk and dark wave elements. An official video is available as well.

Here is the single on Spotify. as well as the previous 2-track single “Tide Myself”.

About Meersein

Meersein is the German synth-pop/dark wave project of Jan Schütz from Oldenburg. The project has Jan Schütz on vocals and guitar and Renee Brandt on keyboards and synthesizers.

Schütz launched his own radio show in October 2021 and began releasing Meersein material in 2022. The debut single “Speechless” came out in June 2022, followed by an acoustic version later that year.

In 2023 the project released “Faded Eyes”, “Her Slave” featuring Corlyx, and “Haunting”.

“Mavrula” followed in January 2024, “Stripped” in May 2024, “Forbidden Love” in February 2025, and “Bloody Gloria” in October 2025. In January 2026, we already announced “Tide Myself” as the first preview of “Ocean”. “Ariel” now follows as the second single from that EP.

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