Magic Wands released the single “Guardians” on October 2, 2026 through Metropolis Records, the second track from the album “Sun Kiss,” due in 2027.

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Magic Wands released the single “Guardians” on October 2, 2026 through Metropolis Records. The Los Angeles dream-pop duo of vocalists and guitarists Dexy and Chris Valentine describe the track as a look back at a period that no longer feels real: “This is a song about looking back on a time in your life that doesn’t feel real anymore, even though it really happened.”

“Guardians” is the second track lifted from “Sun Kiss,” a new Magic Wands album due in early 2027. It follows “Diamond Rain”, issued in mid-August, which was the first single from the same record.

<a href="https://magic-wands.bandcamp.com/album/guardians" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Guardians by Magic Wands</a>

“Guardians” is available as a digital single on Bandcamp.

Magic Wands’ 2026 singles and EPs

“Guardians” and “Diamond Rain” extend a run of releases that started with “Cascades,” the album Magic Wands issued on October 24, 2025. The duo opened 2026 with “Sacred Mirrors,” a January collaboration with Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton. The six-track “Wishing Well” EP followed in April, and Side-Line reviewed it that August. A six-track “Remixes” EP reworking songs from “Cascades” followed in June. Magic Wands remixed Peter Murphy’s “Swoon” in late spring, and Side-Line covered that single when Peter Murphy released “Swoon (Magic Wands Remix)” on May 29, 2026.

About Magic Wands

Magic Wands formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in the summer of 2008 around vocalists and guitarists Dexy Valentine and Chris Valentine, who began writing together after Dexy moved from Los Angeles to Nashville. The duo later relocated to Los Angeles, where they are now based. Their sound blends dream-pop with shoegaze, post-punk and goth textures, carried by layered guitars, droning synths and Dexy’s vocals.

The band debuted with the album “Aloha Moon” (Bright Antenna, 2012), preceded by the EP “Magic Love & Dreams” (2009). “Jupiter” followed on Cleopatra Records in 2016, and “Abrakadabra” on Etxe Records & Productions / Casa del Puente Discos in 2018. Magic Wands self-released “Illuminate” in 2020, then signed to Metropolis Records for “Switch,” released May 12, 2023. Side-Line reviewed “Switch” that September, having already covered the duo’s single “Fortune” in April 2022, the single “Time” that May, and the remix album and tour announced that August.

Magic Wands’ sixth album, “Cascades,” arrived in October 2025 and set off the run of singles, remixes and EPs that continued through 2026. “Guardians” now carries that chronology into “Sun Kiss,” the duo’s next album, scheduled for early 2027.

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