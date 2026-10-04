October 4, 2026

Cry DOPE releases debut single ‘Dark Dopamine’, video follows on YouTube

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 4, 2026

Tokyo duo Cry DOPE released its debut single “Dark Dopamine” on October 2, 2026, with the official video out on YouTube October 3.

Cry DOPE
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Cry DOPE, a dark electro-pop duo from Tokyo, released its debut digital single “Dark Dopamine” on October 2, 2026. The duo, Syuri and Sonar, sing in both Japanese and English across the track’s 3:03 running time. An official music video followed on YouTube on October 3, at 20:00 JST (13:00 CEST).

The track’s chorus alternates “Han-bun, han-bun, han-bun-bun” (“half, half, half-half”) in Japanese with the English line “Half of me is still asleep.” Each verse plays out as a short back-and-forth: an unfamiliar key in the mailbox, a letter on the fridge that reads only “sorry,” and questions about a name, the time, and whether to go home.

The video was uploaded to the duo’s own YouTube channel, @crydopeofficial.

“Dark Dopamine” streams on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.

About Cry DOPE

Cry DOPE is the Tokyo-based duo of Syuri and Sonar. The band describes its sound as music that “sits somewhere between a late-night room and the city outside,” sung in both Japanese and English. “Dark Dopamine,” released October 2, 2026, is the duo’s debut single.

Support Side-Line

More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)
Why we ask

Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive.

Handled by PayPal.

Tags:

You may have missed

Darkmechanic

Darkmechanic releases ‘Hypercontrol’ album on Aliens Production

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 4, 2026
Cry DOPE

Cry DOPE releases debut single ‘Dark Dopamine’, video follows on YouTube

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 4, 2026
Magic Wands

Magic Wands release ‘Guardians’, second single from the 2027 album ‘Sun Kiss’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 4, 2026
Forma Tadre

Forma Tadre’s ‘Navigator’ pressed on vinyl for 30th anniversary

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 4, 2026
Parissior (Jesu Aparicio)

Parissior interview: ‘A vinyl record has a physical presence and a sense of permanence’

Inferno Sound Diaries October 4, 2026