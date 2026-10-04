Tokyo duo Cry DOPE released its debut single “Dark Dopamine” on October 2, 2026, with the official video out on YouTube October 3.

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Cry DOPE, a dark electro-pop duo from Tokyo, released its debut digital single “Dark Dopamine” on October 2, 2026. The duo, Syuri and Sonar, sing in both Japanese and English across the track’s 3:03 running time. An official music video followed on YouTube on October 3, at 20:00 JST (13:00 CEST).

The track’s chorus alternates “Han-bun, han-bun, han-bun-bun” (“half, half, half-half”) in Japanese with the English line “Half of me is still asleep.” Each verse plays out as a short back-and-forth: an unfamiliar key in the mailbox, a letter on the fridge that reads only “sorry,” and questions about a name, the time, and whether to go home.

The video was uploaded to the duo’s own YouTube channel, @crydopeofficial.

“Dark Dopamine” streams on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.

About Cry DOPE

Cry DOPE is the Tokyo-based duo of Syuri and Sonar. The band describes its sound as music that “sits somewhere between a late-night room and the city outside,” sung in both Japanese and English. “Dark Dopamine,” released October 2, 2026, is the duo’s debut single.

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