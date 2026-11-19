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Belgian dark electro act Eden Script released the single “Humans Remain” on 20 November 2026, self-released on Bandcamp, Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. The digital single runs 4:19.

<a href="https://edenscript.bandcamp.com/track/humans-remain" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Humans Remain by Eden Script</a>

“Humans Remain” combines harsh vocals, synths and a hard-hitting beat, mixing dark electro with aggrotech, EBM and industrial elements. The track is the second part of a story cycle that began with “Still Human” (2024): where that song introduced a “new” human choosing free will, “Humans Remain” follows that human to, in the act’s own words, “a choice without compromise.” Further singles continuing the story are planned for 2027.

Eden Script is the solo project of Dominique De Caluwé, who writes, records and mixes every track alone, from the first synth line to the final mix, adding vocals where a track calls for them. The project cites Suicide Commando, Hocico, VNV Nation and :wumpscut: among its influences.

About Eden Script

Eden Script is a dark electro act from Kalmthout, Belgium, active as the solo project of Dominique De Caluwé since 2023. The act has charted three times in the Deutsche Alternative Charts: “Witches dance for a dying world” reached number 8, “Still Human” reached number 14, and “Kindgott Cataclysm” reached number 15. “Humans Remain” is Eden Script’s latest single, continuing the narrative begun on “Still Human”.

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