LA-based Post-punk act Magic Wands premiere new song ‘Fortune’ – check it now on Side-Line
Post-punk act Magic Wands are premiering their new song “Fortune” on Side-Line. The track is…
Post-punk act Magic Wands are premiering their new song “Fortune” on Side-Line. The track is taken off a new album that they will release later this year and which is the follow-up album to 2021’s “Illuminate” full length. The track itself is about fantasy and alchemy, simultaneously reflecting on childhood and forgotten dreams.
Magic Wands are a trio from Los Angeles, CA composed of Chris and Dexy Valentine (vocals/guitar) and Pablo Amador (drums).
The new single comes after the release of the “Love Kills the Void” which is together with “Fortune” part of a series of songs that will be compiled as an album later this year on Feline Records. Magic Wands will be announcing their UK and European summer tour dates soon.
Check out “Fortune” below!
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether