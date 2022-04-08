LA-based Post-punk act Magic Wands premiere new song ‘Fortune’ – check it now on Side-Line

April 8, 2022 bernard

Post-punk act Magic Wands are premiering their new song “Fortune” on Side-Line. The track is…
LA-based Post-punk act Magic Wands premiere new song'Fortune' - check it now on Side-Line

Post-punk act Magic Wands are premiering their new song “Fortune” on Side-Line. The track is taken off a new album that they will release later this year and which is the follow-up album to 2021’s “Illuminate” full length. The track itself is about fantasy and alchemy, simultaneously reflecting on childhood and forgotten dreams.

Magic Wands are a trio from Los Angeles, CA composed of Chris and Dexy Valentine (vocals/guitar) and Pablo Amador (drums).

The new single comes after the release of the “Love Kills the Void” which is together with “Fortune” part of a series of songs that will be compiled as an album later this year on Feline Records. Magic Wands will be announcing their UK and European summer tour dates soon.

Check out “Fortune” below!


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

LA-based Post-punk act Magic Wands premiere new song 'Fortune' - check it now on Side-Line

LA-based Post-punk act Magic Wands premiere new song ‘Fortune’ – check it now on Side-Line

April 8, 2022 bernard
Bauhaus announces new concert dates - order your tickets now

Bauhaus announces new concert dates – order your tickets now

April 8, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Aesthetische: ‘Waiting To Get Back To A More Normal Kind Of Life’

April 7, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
LORDS OF ACID – Beyond Booze

Lords Of Acid to release ‘Beyond Booze’ compilation in May

April 7, 2022 bernard
New a-ha film and album out in Autumn 2022: 'True North'

New deluxe editions for a-ha plus a 2023 tour in the making so a Q&A with the band’s manager Harald Wiik reveals

April 7, 2022 bernard