LA-based Post-punk act Magic Wands premiere new song ‘Fortune’ – check it now on Side-Line

Post-punk act Magic Wands are premiering their new song “Fortune” on Side-Line. The track is taken off a new album that they will release later this year and which is the follow-up album to 2021’s “Illuminate” full length. The track itself is about fantasy and alchemy, simultaneously reflecting on childhood and forgotten dreams.

Magic Wands are a trio from Los Angeles, CA composed of Chris and Dexy Valentine (vocals/guitar) and Pablo Amador (drums).

The new single comes after the release of the “Love Kills the Void” which is together with “Fortune” part of a series of songs that will be compiled as an album later this year on Feline Records. Magic Wands will be announcing their UK and European summer tour dates soon.

Check out “Fortune” below!