Magic Wands released the single “Diamond Rain” on August 14, 2026 through Metropolis Records, the first track from an album due in early 2027.

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Magic Wands released the single “Diamond Rain” on August 14, 2026 through Metropolis Records. The Los Angeles duo of vocalists and guitarists Dexy and Chris Valentine mix dream-pop with shoegaze, post-punk and goth, and the track is the first to be lifted from a new Magic Wands album due in early 2027. It is out digitally, with a self-made video posted to the band’s YouTube channel the same day.

<a href="https://magic-wands.bandcamp.com/album/diamond-rain" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Diamond Rain by Magic Wands</a>

What Magic Wands say about ‘Diamond Rain’

The duo describe the song as deliberately open rather than fixed: “the song doesn’t have one fixed meaning. To us, it’s about moving toward the light, finding beauty after darkness and allowing people to discover their own meaning within it.”

They made the accompanying video themselves and explain how the look was built: “using old cameras, lights and mirrors to create textures and effects that give it a dreamlike feeling.”

“Diamond Rain” streams and downloads through Bandcamp and the usual digital services. No physical edition has been announced, and the duo have not named the 2027 album or given it a date.

‘Diamond Rain’ follows two EPs and a Peter Murphy remix

The single closes an unusually busy eighteen months. The album “Cascades” arrived on October 24, 2025, trailed by the double single “Time To Dream” backed with “Armour (River Remix by Lost Signal)” the previous month. A Delerium remix of “Moonshadow” followed on March 13, 2026.

Two EPs came after that. The “Wishing Well” EP, six songs issued on April 24, 2026, was preceded by its title track in February and by “Sacred Mirrors”, a January 2026 collaboration with John Ashton of The Psychedelic Furs. The six-track “Remixes” EP landed on June 12, 2026 and reworked material from “Cascades”. In between, the pair remixed Peter Murphy; Side-Line covered that single when Peter Murphy released “Swoon (Magic Wands Remix)” on May 29, 2026.

About Magic Wands

Magic Wands formed in Nashville in 2008 around Dexy and Chris Valentine, who share vocals and guitars, and later moved to Los Angeles. Metropolis Records describes their sound as heavily textured guitars, droning synths and ethereal vocals. The duo have released through Metropolis for over a decade.

Side-Line first covered them in April 2022 around the single “Fortune”, then the single “Time” in May 2023 and the remix album and tour that August. The album “Switch” followed in 2023 and was reviewed here that September. “Cascades” came in October 2025 and drew the run of singles, remixes and EPs that “Diamond Rain” now brings to a close, with the next album set for early 2027.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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